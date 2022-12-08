GoTo's share price affected by multiple factors - president

December 08, 2022 — 02:50 am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The share price of Indonesian e-commerce giant GoTo has been affected by macroeconomic conditions, a free float of shares, and other factors out of the company's control, its president Patrick Cao said on Thursday.

GoTo raised $1.1 billion in an initial public offering last year but its share price has mostly declined since then.

