GoTo's share price affected by multiple factors - president

By Yantoultra Ngui

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The share price of Indonesian e-commerce giant GoTo has been affected by macroeconomic conditions, a free float of shares, and other factors out of the company's control, its president Patrick Cao said on Thursday.

GoTo raised $1.1 billion in an initial public offering last year but its share price has mostly declined since then.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Xinghui Kok; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)

