GoTo to raise $1.1 bln after pricing IPO at top end of price band

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - GoTo Group, Indonesia's biggest tech firm, said on Thursday that it had received regulatory approval for its initial public offering (IPO) and will raise $1.1 billion after pricing its IPO at the top half of its indicative price range.

Reuters reported last week that GoTo had received sufficient investor orders for its IPO that could raise at least $1.1 billion within its targeted price band. L2N2VS03I

