GoTo, TikTok compliance to Indonesia's trade regulation nears 100%, says GoTo CEO

February 27, 2024 — 10:36 pm EST

JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian tech firm GoTo's GOTO.JK compliance with the country's trade ministry regulation, which bans in-app transactions on social media, is near 100% and is set for completion in 1.5 months.

Short video app TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, acquired majority shares in GoTo's e-commerce unit Tokopedia after the government banned transactions on its TikTok Shop e-commerce unit.

