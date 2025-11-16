Gotion High-tech Co. (SZSE:002074) Price Target Increased by 12.18% to 43.00

The average one-year price target for Gotion High-tech Co. (SZSE:002074) has been revised to CN¥43.00 / share. This is an increase of 12.18% from the prior estimate of CN¥38.33 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥20.20 to a high of CN¥63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.28% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥42.88 / share.

Gotion High-tech Co. Maintains 0.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.23%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gotion High-tech Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 002074 is 0.08%, an increase of 39.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 13,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 5,301K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,357K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002074 by 25.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,666K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002074 by 41.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,409K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002074 by 0.85% over the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 822K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 80.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002074 by 421.07% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 774K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

