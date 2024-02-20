Gotham City issues new report on Grifols, maintains questions over accounting practices

Gotham focuses on links between Grifols and Scranton

Grifols "categorically" rejects "false" insinuations

Shares fall 3.2%

Adds reaction from Grifols in paragraphs 3, Gotham's allegations in paragraph 9, supervisor probe in final paragraph

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Short-seller fund Gotham City Research on Tuesday issued a second report on Grifols GRLS.MC, maintaining some of its questions over the Spanish pharmaceutical company's accounting practices, dragging its shares down.

Gotham City's new report focuses on the links between Grifols and Scranton Enterprises NV, an investment vehicle partly linked with the Grifols' founding family.

Grifols shares have fallen by around 23% since Gotham City published its first report on Jan. 9, questioning the size of the company's debt, wiping around 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) off its value.

Its shares were 3.2% down at midday on Tuesday, after partly recovering over the past two weeks.

But the short seller said on Tuesday that the management changes made by Grifols since its first report last month "indicate to us that at least some of our concerns are valid".

Grifols said it continued to pursue its litigation of Gotham. It has filed a U.S. lawsuit against Gotham City founder Daniel Yu and the company, seeking damages.

In its report on Tuesday, Gotham suggested the Grifols family had controlled 70% of Scranton, based on information Gotham says was submitted to regulators in 2011.

Last month, Grifols outgoing CEO Thomas Glanzmann, who will remain executive chairman in the reshuffle, said that the family holds less than 20% of Scranton and that interactions between Grifols and Scranton have been made "at arm's length".

Spain's stock market supervisor CNMV said last month it could take weeks to reach a conclusion on allegations made by Gotham. It also said it was looking into whether Gotham had complied with European regulations on market abuse.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Jesús Aguado; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ros Russell)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.