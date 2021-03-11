Quinzel Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Gotham Asset Management, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Quinzel Acquisition will command a market value of $267 million.



The company is led by Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs Joel Greenblatt and Robert Goldstein, who currently serve as Managing Principals and Co-CIOs at Gotham Asset Management. Quinzel Acquisition will be generally sector-agnostic, pursuing an initial business combination target in any industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution. The company intends to focus on companies that have favorable long-term growth prospects, durable competitive advantages, and the potential to earn sustainably high returns on invested capital.



Quinzel Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol QNZLU. It filed confidentially on February 8, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Gotham Asset Management's SPAC Quinzel Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

