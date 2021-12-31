Markets
Got a Holiday Bonus and Want to Start Investing?

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

Today's video focuses on how individuals can start their investing journey in the right direction. I discuss the many myths surrounding the investing world, numerous resources available from The Motley Fool, and some of the risks involved in investing. Here are some highlights from the video.

  • Many myths prevent people from starting their investing journey. One of the biggest culprits is the belief that you need to have thousands and thousands of dollars before investing. That may have been true in the past, but now investors can start with as little as $10.
  • The power of investing can lead people to financial freedom. If a person saved $100 a month in their bank account for 30 years, they would have a bit over $36,000 if you account for interest rates. If the monthly contributions were invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT:SPY) instead, based on 10% annual returns, the account would be worth over $225,000.
  • The Motley Fool offers tons of information to beginners for free. These are some articles I would suggest to anyone just starting their investing journey: How to Invest in Index Funds, Fractional Share Stock Investing, and Best Online Stock Brokers for January 2022.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

Jose Najarro owns SPDR S&P 500. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

