Got $5,000? Opening a Starting Position in This Kalshi Partner Could Be Your Best Financial Decision in 2026.

Key Points

Genius Sports stock is trading at just over $4 per share.

It is one of the leaders in providing real-time betting data and content to leagues, sportsbooks, and media companies.

There is huge potential to grow its revenue in prediction markets.

10 stocks we like better than Genius Sports ›

There is something intriguing about a penny stock that is one of the dominant players in a burgeoning and exploding industry.

That describes Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI), which provides the technology and real-time data for online sports betting sites and media companies.

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These characteristics might also describe a stock that is ready to explode. Is that the case with Genius Sports? Let's take a look.

The operating system for sports

Genius Sports provides the technology and real-time data used by sports betting sites, prediction markets, leagues, and media companies mainly for betting. It also provides streaming content for betting sites through its BetVision video feed.

Genius has partnerships with the NFL, WNBA, NCAA, and the Premier League, to name a few, and provides data and content for all of the major sportsbooks, including DraftKings; FanDuel, which is owned by Flutter; Caesars; and Bet365. In addition, it has partnerships with several media giants, including CBS, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video.

Genius Sports is one of two major players in this fast-growing industry, although it is a distant second to Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), which owns about 68% market share. Genius has roughly 10% market share.

Genius Sports has been growing rapidly, with revenue up 37% in Q4 and 31% for the 2025 fiscal year. While still operating at a net loss, its adjusted earnings rose 49% in Q4 and 59% for 2025 year over year. Its mission is to become "the operating system of modern sports."

Despite its growth, the stock price is down some 61%, plummeting into penny stock territory after its $1.2 billion acquisition of Legend, a digital sports media and marketing company that connects fans to advertisers and sportsbooks. One of its major sites is Covers.com, which has betting content.

Investors and many analysts saw the price as too high, and the company taking on too much debt to buy it.

But Genius management sees it as enhancing its revenue and free cash flow. In its Q4 earnings report, Genius guided for 2026 revenue of approximately $810 million to $820 million, or 22% year-over-year growth, and adjusted earnings of $180 million to $190 million, or 36% growth at the midpoint.

But with the acquisition of Legend, expected to close in Q2, it anticipates $1.1 billion in revenue and $320 million to $330 million in adjusted earnings with 50% free cash flow conversion.

Entry into prediction markets

The acquisition of Legend could also give Genius deeper penetration into the massive prediction markets, which are betting adjacent through companies like Kalshi, Polymarket, and DraftKings, who are already marketing partners.

Recently, analysts at Bernstein issued a report saying prediction markets could grow to $1 trillion in annual trading volume by 2030, up from $60 billion right now. That is a massive addressable market for Genius to tap into.

"We see the advertising opportunity in prediction markets as significant, and Legend's role in capturing that marketing spend is clear," CEO Mark Locke said on the Q4 earnings call. Locke added that Genius sees "an interesting opportunity to distribute data to prediction markets as regulation evolves. Our data will be needed."

There is massive upside for a stock trading at just $4.26 per share right now. Some 89% of Wall Street analysts say Genius stock is a buy, and it has a median price target of $11 per share, which would be a 158% return.

At this low penny stock entry price, Genius Sports might be worth a look mainly for its significant long-term growth potential as a dominant player in a growing market.

Should you buy stock in Genius Sports right now?

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Sportradar Group Ag. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc and Genius Sports and recommends the following options: short May 2026 $22.50 calls on Sportradar Group Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.