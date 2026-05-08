Got $5,000 to Invest in a Volatile Market? Here's Exactly Where I'd Put It.

Key Points

Brookfield Renewable is viewed as a dividend-focused stock, but its industry is also expected to deliver significant capital gains.

Shares of drugmaker Pfizer haven’t performed well since the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s about to change.

Berkshire Hathaway has lagged because it has no real exposure to AI. That could be exactly why you want to own it here.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

It's a tough time to be putting money to work in the market. Stocks may be soaring again for all the seemingly right reasons. As most veteran investors might attest, however, there's something not quite right about the current bullishness. It feels like it could fade as quickly as it took shape, as it did in February and March. Blame the mixed messages from the economy for this.

Still, there are opportunities for investors willing to do a little digging. If I had $5,000 to invest amid current volatility, here's what I'd do.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Invest $1,500 in Brookfield Renewable

I don't really need dividend income right now. With a forward-looking dividend yield of 4.5% and targeted yearly dividend growth of 5% to 9%, though -- a target the company can conceivably hit -- I'll add Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) to help me achieve the net growth I'm looking for. The company is in the right place at the right time to deliver the overall intended net annual returns of between 12% and 15% it's ultimately aiming for. It's just doing so with a combination of income and capital gains.

That place is the renewable energy market, of course, which Mordor Intelligence expects to grow at an average annual pace of nearly 14% through 2031.

Invest $1,500 in Pfizer

I don't necessarily expect huge gains from pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the foreseeable future. And, as was the case with Brookfield Renewable, despite Pfizer's admittedly big dividend yield of 6.5%, I'm not exactly interested in it as an income holding either. I'm just looking for a position that moves independently of the overall market. Most healthcare stocks bring this attribute to the table.

That being said, there's no denying Pfizer's near- and long-term future looks brighter than the stock's performance suggests. The company's recent quarterly earnings conference call all but confirms that, with a repopulated pipeline and portfolio, it's on track to resume growth in earnest by 2028. Shares could start performing better well before then, however, in anticipation of that turnaround.

Invest $2,000 in Berkshire Hathaway

Finally, if I were looking to invest $5,000 and wanted to sidestep the inevitable fallout from the current volatility, I'd allocate $2,000 to a position in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB).

Sure, it's a lazy man's "cheat code" for owning equities. That's not my motivation for stepping into this name right now, however. I'm far more incentivized by the fact that Berkshire shares have underperformed over the past year, as investors have clamored for the artificial intelligence stocks Berkshire largely doesn't own. These same stocks are likely to be the names that unravel the most if things suddenly go south. Investors will be seeking out safety then, and looking for names like Berkshire Hathaway and the tickers it holds.

I'm also a fan of Berkshire's cash cow companies like Geico Insurance, Pilot Travel Centers, and Duracell Batteries that aren't publicly traded and, as such, won't drag the value of Berkshire shares lower the way a sweeping sell-off might undermine a mutual fund's net asset value. Roughly one-third of Berkshire Hathaway's current value is made up of these privately held outfits.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $475,926!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,296,608!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2026.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.