Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Fantastic Stocks to Buy Now.

Key Points

Amazon's and Microsoft's cloud businesses are booming.

Nvidia supplies the hardware to many of these companies.

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If you're looking for stocks to buy right now, I've got three stocks that look like strong investment options. All three are benefiting from the artificial intelligence (AI) tailwind, even if they are spending a ton to achieve the growth.

Although each of these stocks is a bit off its all-time high, now looks like the perfect opportunity to buy.

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Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be known for its e-commerce business, but that's not its most important segment. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is its cloud computing segment, and I would consider it the primary reason to invest in Amazon.

During the fourth quarter, AWS's sales increased 24% year over year -- the fastest-growing segment in the business and AWS's best quarter in over three years. Additionally, it generated 50% of the company's operating income. Q4 is usually Amazon's most profitable due to increased holiday sales. In every other quarter outside of Q4, AWS generates the majority of Amazon's profits.

This makes the division very important, and it's doing incredibly well. While some investors may not appreciate Amazon's $200 billion in capital expenditures expected in 2026, that's what it takes to stay competitive in the AI race. Amazon may be using some of this for internal capabilities, but the reality is that it's renting the majority of it to clients and reaping the benefits through AWS. The old saying is that you must spend money to make money, and Amazon is doing just that, albeit at a scale never seen before.

Thanks to investor concern over AI spending, Amazon's stock is down nearly 20% from its all-time high. Now is the perfect time to scoop up shares, as AWS should start to boost the overall company's growth rate to higher levels as more AI workloads come online.

Microsoft

You can just about copy and paste everything I said about AWS into the Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) section regarding Azure. Azure is doing even better than AWS, as its revenue rose 39% year over year during its past quarter. Microsoft also has a $625 billion backlog, highlighting the massive demand for AI computing power. Overall, Microsoft is doing incredibly well as a company, and its revenue rose 17% year over year.

However, investors have sold off Microsoft's stock, and it now sits about 30% down from its all-time high. That's a huge decline, and it has now reached valuation levels rarely seen except in times of crisis.

There has seldom been a better time to scoop up Microsoft shares, and investors shouldn't wait around for much longer, as the stock could be primed to rebound.

Nvidia

Both Microsoft and Amazon are spending heavily on AI computing infrastructure. While there are a lot of components and suppliers in this industry, none is more prevalent than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It makes a full-stack accelerated computing option, and it has widely been deployed as the hardware of choice in many data centers. Considering that Nvidia reported 73% revenue growth in Q4 and expects 77% in Q1, I think it's safe to say that demand isn't going anywhere but up.

Despite these strong growth projections and soaring capital expenditures from AI hyperscalers like Microsoft and Amazon, Nvidia's stock doesn't have a very high stock price and is trading at just 21.1 times forward earnings. With how rapidly Nvidia is growing, that stock price is incredibly low, and investors shouldn't squander this opportunity to load up on one of the premier AI stocks at a discount.

While the investing community may be a bit concerned regarding AI spending, the reality is that it's going to happen, and it will likely persist at a high rate over the next few years. As a result, investors are better off investing in it rather than trying to fight it.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of March 27, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.