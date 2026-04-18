Got $5,000? This Boring Waste Business Might Be a Quiet Multimillionaire Maker by 2036.

Key Points

Republic Services fits the bill as a quiet compounder.

Investors are hoping the trash hauler repeats its feats of the past decade.

The dividend is steadily growing, making the stock appealing to long-term investors.

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Seasoned investors know that within the broader group of industrial stocks, there are scores of familiar and appealing companies and plenty that check both boxes. The familiar category includes airlines, railroads, and other transportation entities.

On the alluring side of the ledger are defense contractors, many of which are soaring as global defense spending does the same. Plus, the industrial sector landed a compelling refresh with investors displaying enthusiasm for drone and space stocks, among other next-generation industrial concepts.

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Rarely do investors' industrial sector bingo cards include waste haulers, but Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) is a great example of why that thinking should change. Only time will tell if $5,000 allocated to this trash removal company will morph into $1 million, but the ingredients are in place for significant long-term appreciation.

Short on glamor, long on dependability

As the old investing saying goes, "History doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." With Republic Services, investors will happily accept a sequel to the last 10 years, because over that period, it outperformed larger rival Waste Management (NYSE: WM) as well as the industrial sector and the S&P 500.

That's proof that market participants don't always need to embrace glitzy, high-growth stocks to generate attractive long-term returns. Something to consider with Republic Services: The stock may be just as dependable as the service the company provides. While industrials are often viewed as cyclical stocks tied to the health of the economy, whether in a raging bull market or a deep recession, there's demand for the services Republic provides.

At least two factors support the bull thesis on this stock's durability. First, trash haulers usually ink long-term contracts with the communities they serve. That provides clarity to investors, and if there's anything investors love, it's clarity. Second, rising populations and more people moving to cities provide runways for expansion.

On the demographic note, Republic operates in nearly every U.S. state and Washington, D.C., indicating it has some buffer against population declines in some regions because some of the fastest-growing states, including Florida and Texas, are on its roster. In fact, the company's ability to scale, particularly in recycling and regulatory mandates, positions it to steal market share from smaller rivals in rapidly growing regions.

A dependable dividend, too

For investors seeking long-term appreciation without the volatility of growth equities, it's a good idea to consider dividend stocks, particularly those with a proven track record of growing their payouts. Republic checks that box as its dividend has increased nearly 50% over the past five years, and even with that, its payout ratio is an undemanding 35.84%.

The junk removal outfit had $13.6 billion in debt at the end of last year, but that's not a cause for alarm for dividend investors, because Republic could generate $15 billion in free cash flow from this year through 2030. In fact, it sports superior free-cash-flow metrics relative to competitor Waste Management.

Trash is Republic's business model, but "treasure" may be the way to describe the stock.

Should you buy stock in Republic Services right now?

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Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends WM. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.