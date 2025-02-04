Got $5,000? Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now: Dogecoin vs. Solana

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are both cryptocurrencies, but their similarities end there. Whereas one is a serious blockchain with a thriving ecosystem of different projects and a slew of different catalysts in play, the other is the king of meme coins, with little in the way of utility.

If you're looking to allocate a moderate to large amount of money to cryptocurrency, like $5,000, you owe it to your portfolio to understand which of these coins is the better option and why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

This isn't a close contest at all

Both Solana and Dogecoin have been star performers over the last five years.

Take a look at this chart:

As you can see, Solana was by far the better asset to hold over the last five years, and it will also likely be the better asset to hold over the next five years, too.

In short, there's a solid investment thesis for the coin that calls for its value to rise as a result of the growth of the ecosystem of tokens hosted on the chain -- including projects aiming to provide infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) agents to make payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, meme coins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and more. Plus, when paired with the ongoing regulatory tailwinds for the chain, including its potential inclusion in a possible national cryptocurrency reserve in the U.S., there are quite a few things in Solana's favor that are likely to continue to drive its price upward. It's also the chain that was chosen to host the first official presidential meme coin, which is currently attracting a lot of liquidity and onboarding new investors.

In other words, the investment thesis for the coin five years ago played out just as planned, and there's an even stronger set of forces pushing it forward right now than there was back then.

In contrast, Dogecoin has only picked up one new potential catalyst recently: It might be included in a meme coin exchange-traded fund (ETF). If such an ETF were approved, it'd bring more liquidity into Dogecoin, potentially causing the price to rise as people invested in it using capital in their traditional financial accounts.

The buying pressure from integrating the coin with the traditional financial system a bit more would probably buoy the price a bit over the long term as well. But it wouldn't change the fact that Dogecoin is essentially an immutable token that isn't useful for anything, nor does it offer much in the way of fun value to those who hold it, not after more than 10 years of the Doge meme.

So if you're sitting on $5,000 and wondering where to put it between these two cryptocurrencies, the smartest move would be to put 100% of your investment in Solana.

You could invest in both, under the right conditions

Given the above, it'd be easy to think that it's never the right choice to invest in Dogecoin. But there's an important nuance here.

It's only an irresponsible decision to invest in Dogecoin if you haven't taken care of your higher-priority financial goals first. Once you have paid off high-interest debt, saved for your emergency fund, and have a well-diversified portfolio packed with investments that you're confident about holding over the long haul, you can decide to mark a tiny chunk of your hoard for speculating on risky bets like Dogecoin.

Therefore, there is a set of conditions under which it is acceptable to split a $5,000 investment between both Solana and Dogecoin, assuming that there isn't a more conservative investment available that you're neglecting.

For most investors, the smartest way to approach the split would be to put most of the money in Solana, as it's going to remain a relevant cryptocurrency for at least the next few years, and it doesn't rely on hype or periods of speculative binging for its price to go up. But if you've really truly built a solid portfolio that's in need of a tiny sliver of exposure to outsize rewards in exchange for outsize risks, nibbling a bit on Dogecoin could fill the need. Just be ready to hold on to your tokens for quite some time, as there aren't many mechanisms for it to produce higher prices.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $735,852!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.