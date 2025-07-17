Got $5,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

Key Points Asana is seeing rapid adoption of its work management platform and is now generating positive free cash flow.

Roku provides devices and software for users to access streaming services and is seeing growing demand.

Alphabet is tapping into the AI wave while building up its Google Cloud business into a profitable enterprise.

Technology helps to drive the world forward and makes people's lives more efficient and convenient. Therefore, investing your money in solid technology growth stocks is a surefire way to build long-term wealth.

Selecting the right companies to own is just the first step. You'll need patience to hold these stocks over the long run to enjoy steady capital appreciation.

Below, I'll discuss three attractive stocks that are relying on sustainable growth trends to propel their revenue and profits forward in the years ahead.

Asana

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) helps to improve organizational efficiency by operating a cloud platform that helps work teams organize, track, and manage their workflow, projects, tasks, and deadlines. Demand for Asana's services is booming, judging from the steady increase in the company's revenue over the past three years, as shown below.

Metric 2023 2024 2025 Revenue (in millions) $547.2 $652.5 $723.9 Gross profit (in millions) $490.7 $588.9 $646.7 Gross profit margin 89.7% 90.1% 89.3% Free cash flow (in millions) ($167.2) ($31.1) $2,643

The business also boasts a very high gross margin of close to 90%, on average, and also turned free-cash-flow positive in its latest fiscal year.

The company recorded encouraging growth momentum for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenue rose 8.6% year over year to $187.3 million, with gross margin staying constant at 89.7%. Asana continued its streak of free-cash-flow generation by churning out $4 million of free cash flow for the quarter.

The number of core customers grew 10% year over year to 24,297, while those spending $100,000 or more climbed 20% to 728. This is a sign that Asana's customers are spending more for its services.

The company will focus on three strategic growth priorities to take its business to the next level. These include increasing customer acquisition, improving customer health by reducing churn, and delivering superior customer value.

The company's artificial intelligence (AI) studio helps to solve customer pain points across the entire workflow process. At the same time, the AI studio is also handling new use cases, which help to expand Asana's overall total addressable market.

Recently, Asana launched its Smart Workflow Gallery, which includes AI-powered workflows to help organizations scale up their use of AI to improve employee productivity. This new launch will work in tandem with the company's AI Studio to improve team coordination and achieve better outcomes.

With these initiatives in place, Asana looks well-positioned to ride the AI wave to bring its business to greater heights.

Roku

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) produces digital media players and helps to distribute streaming services, while running advertisements on its platform. The business has seen increasing demand for its services and has grown revenue steadily over the past three years. Gross profit margin has hovered around 44.6%, on average. Roku turned free-cash-flow positive in 2023, as shown below.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue (in billions) $3.126 $3.485 $4.113 Gross margin (in billions) $1.441 $1.523 $1.806 Gross profit margin 46.1% 43.7% 43.9% Free cash flow (in millions) ($149.9) $173.2 $213.0

The company delivered a commendable financial performance for the first quarter of 2025 as revenue from its platform and devices grew 15.8% year over year to $1.02 billion. Gross profit improved by 14.6%, with gross profit margin coming in at 43.6%, just a marginal dip from 44.1% in the prior year.

The good news is that Roku's free-cash-flow generation has nearly tripled year over year from $46 million to $136.8 million. Streaming hours continued to climb, up 16.6% year over year to 35.8 billion, showcasing the increasing demand for streaming television, which will drive Roku's top line.

Management is focusing on improving and expanding the Roku experience to drive more premium sign-ups. To achieve this, the company acquired Frndly TV, a subscription streaming service offering more than 50 live TV channels and on-demand video, for an undisclosed sum. This addition will help to grow Roku's platform revenue and billed subscriptions further.

Partnerships are another important source of growth for the business. Back in June, Roku partnered with Amazon ads to give advertisers access to an estimated 80 million U.S. connected-TV households. By introducing this large audience, advertisers can improve their performance and planning while optimizing their ads. These initiatives should help Roku continue its steady top-line growth and generate higher levels of free cash flow.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the technology titans that make up the "Magnificent Seven" stocks and earns money from advertisements linked to its Google search engine, as well as its cloud computing services. Although Alphabet is already a $2 trillion company, nothing is stopping it from doubling its market capitalization if it can continue to grow its earnings.

The table below displays Alphabet's revenue, net income, and free cash flow, which have all risen in tandem as the company garners more business.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue (in billions) $282.8 $307.4 $350.0 Operating income (in billions) $74.8 $84.3 $112.4 Net income (in billions) $59.9 $73.8 $100.1 Free cash flow (in billions) $60.0 $69.6 $72.8

The first quarter of 2025 saw a continuation of this momentum. Revenue rose 12% year over year to $90.2 billion, while net income surged 46% to $34.5 billion. Google Cloud led the way with its operating income more than doubling for the quarter. Free cash flow also climbed 12.6% to $18.9 billion.

Alphabet is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. This is an undemanding valuation, considering the technology giant is a direct play on the growth of AI.

Alphabet recently sealed a deal to bring in Varun Mohan, the co-founder and CEO of AI coding start-up Windsurf. Google is also paying $2.4 billion for a non-exclusive license to certain Windsurf technology, underscoring Alphabet's commitment to increasing its talent pool and capabilities in this space.

The company has reaffirmed its plan to spend $75 billion this year to boost its AI and data center capacity, with several of Alphabet's clients praising AI for the benefits it brings. Google's AI assistant is also being incorporated in various brands of smart watches, helping users to go about their daily tasks with ease and convenience.

Investors who want to own a slice of the AI pie should consider Alphabet, as it seeks to tap into the AI trend to grow its top and bottom lines.

