Got $5,000? 2 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

Key Points

Alphabet has a broad and diverse business that puts it in an excellent position to benefit from growth opportunities related to artificial intelligence.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the leading producer of cutting-edge chips, and it has been experiencing strong growth.

There are plenty of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks you can invest in right now. Tech companies are spending heavily on AI technologies in an effort to benefit from the latest trends in the industry. But it can be risky to invest in just any AI stocks, as not all of them will prove to be good buys.

If you've got $5,000 that you can invest in thestock market today two of the best AI stocks you can buy without hesitation right now are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Here's why they can set you up for the long term.

Alphabet

Tech giant Alphabet is one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market cap of right around $4 trillion. It has tripled in value in five years, as its business continues to experience solid growth, with AI giving it another gear of late.

The company has a vast business that gives it many avenues to grow in the long term. Between Google Search, YouTube, its Gemini chatbot, and robotaxi business Waymo, there are many ways that AI can enhance its operations and lead to more growth over the years.

Meanwhile, the company already has a strong business today. In 2025, it generated $402.8 billion in revenue, with net income totaling $132.2 billion. Its solid fundamentals and varied assets make it a no-brainer AI investment to buy and hold for the long haul.

At 30 times its trailing earnings, it also isn't a terribly expensive stock to own, given its fantastic long-term growth potential.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor is another stock that looks poised to benefit significantly from the growth in AI. It's the manufacturer tech giants turn to when they need to produce advanced AI chips at scale. The company's efficient, low-cost operations put it in a great position to dominate the market for the foreseeable future.

The company posted stellar results in January, with its profits rising by 35% year over year in its most recent quarter (which was for the last three months of 2025). It projects growth of around 30% for the current year, as its business remains in great shape. Taiwan Semiconductor is also investing heavily in expanding its presence in the U.S., setting it up for even greater growth opportunities in the future.

Its market cap is $1.8 trillion, but with so much growth still on the horizon, it seems inevitable that its value will only rise higher in the future. Today, the stock trades at around 33 times its trailing earnings.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

