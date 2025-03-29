Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money.

The key to growing your money is to invest it in well-run, high-quality growth stocks. These businesses should have a strong competitive edge and a solid track record of increasing their revenue, net income, and free cash flow. Rising profits and free cash flow enable companies to steadily increase their dividends, which act as a useful source of passive income to augment your earned income.

Once you have selected these stocks, you need to have the patience to own them for years or even decades. As the business becomes more valuable, investors will bid up their share prices, netting you attractive capital gains and making your portfolio's value increase over time. This process represents the essence of effective investing -- and it all starts with finding suitable stocks to include in your portfolio.

Here are three reliable growth stocks that could eventually double your money or more.

1. Rollins

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) is a pest control company, serving both residential and corporate customers. The business has steadily grown its revenue, operating income, and net income over the last few years, as shown in the table.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue $2.696 billion $3.073 billion $3.389 billion Operating income $493.388 million $583.226 million $657.224 million Net income $368.599 million $434.957 million $466.379 million

Rollins also generated consistent and increasing free cash flow over these years, going from $435.3 million in 2022 to $580 million by 2024. The pest control company's rising free cash flow generation enabled it to continue paying out increasing dividends. Rollins' most recent quarterly cash dividend amounted to $0.165 per share, a 10% year-over-year increase.

There could be more to come, as management has detailed a strategic growth plan during last year's Investor and Analyst Conference. Rollins has established itself as the No. 1 pest control platform in North America during the first 100 years of its founding, and from 2008 onwards, went on to acquire other pest control businesses in a highly fragmented industry. Management sees a long runway for further acquisition opportunities, as the pest control industry remains fragmented, and has identified a pipeline of potential acquisitions through top-down and bottom-up sourcing.

Rollins highlighted that its global total addressable market stood at $20 billion, but the potential opportunity could be two to four times the current market served, supported by secular tailwinds such as demographic shifts, environmental factors, and a trend toward outdoor living and pet ownership. The company believes it can drive future margin expansion through its proactive pricing strategy and by optimizing its cost structure.

In the medium term, Rollins expects to achieve above-market organic growth, coupled with bolt-on acquisitions while converting more than 100% of its earnings into free cash flow.

2. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) is a luxury retailer of apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company has a solid track record of growing its revenue and earnings, as shown in the table.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue $6.218 billion $6.443 billion $6.631 billion Operating income $798.4 million $704.2 million $756.4 million Net income $600.1 million $522.7 million $646.3 million

The retailer also generated an average positive free cash flow of around $550 million over the past three fiscal years, a testament to its strong cash generation capability.

Ralph Lauren's impressive performance continued in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, with revenue rising 6.3% year over year to $5.4 billion and net income climbing 10.5% year over year to $613.9 million. Free cash flow jumped 18.5% year over year to $976.6 million. The luxury goods manufacturer also upped its quarterly dividend from $0.75 a year ago to $0.825 for a 10% year-over-year increase.

Ralph Lauren raised its fiscal 2025 revenue and adjusted its operating margin outlook in light of better-than-expected performance across all its geographic regions. Revenue for the full fiscal year is expected to increase by around 6% to 7% year over year, while operating margin is projected to increase 1.2 to 1.6 percentage points.

Management continues to execute its "Next Great Chapter: Accelerate" long-term strategy, which involves three pillars. The first, elevate and energize the brand, saw 1.9 million new consumers onboarded, along with 64 million social media followers, a low-double-digit year-over-year increase. The second initiative is driving the core, which saw Ralph Lauren expand its product collection and increase its average selling prices. The third pillar saw the company extend its presence into other cities by opening new stores.

Ralph Lauren's strong brand, along with its three-pronged growth strategy, should keep the company in good stead to grow its revenue and earnings over the long term.

3. Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., with close to 2,300 stores in 49 states. The company has seen steady top-line growth from 2022 to 2024, even though net income stagnated in the last two years. Free cash flow, however, continued its climb, as shown in the table.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue $14.205 billion $14.556 billion $14.883 billion Operating income $1.435 billion $1.479 billion $1.468 billion Net income $1.089 billion $1.107 billion $1.101 billion Free cash flow $583.610 million $580.150 million $636.788 million

Comparable-store sales inched up 0.2% year over year for 2024, and Tractor Supply also saw its Neighbor's Club loyalty membership base hit 38 million, with member spending taking up 80% of its total sales.

The company was optimistic about its 2025 performance, with guidance for a 5% to 7% year-over-year increase in net sales and net income coming in between $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Comparable-store sales are expected to be 1% to 3%, and the business intends to open around 90 new Tractor Supply stores and build its 11th distribution center. Management also increased the quarterly dividend by 4.5% year over year to $0.92, making this the company's 16th consecutive dividend increase.

Tractor Supply looks set to grow further, as it unveiled its Life Out Here 2030 long-term strategic initiatives recently. The company plans to introduce localization, promote direct sales, and provide final-mile delivery. It also increased its long-term store target to 3,200 stores and is confident that there is room for further new store openings to capture a growing consumer base that's focused on rural living and pet ownership. Tractor Supply is also continually expanding its product offerings with the recent addition of Weber grilling products being added to its lineup.

The company's long-term initiatives, along with its strong brand equity, should see it continue to grow steadily in the years ahead.

Royston Yang has positions in Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rollins and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

