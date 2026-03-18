Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks Trading Below What Wall Street Thinks They're Worth.

Key Points

Upstart trades at $28, below its median analyst target of $50, as its AI lending models process record loan volume.

Lemonade's AI insurance platform posted 50%-plus revenue growth and is guiding for over 60% growth in 2026.

SoundHound AI carries a consensus target nearly double its current share price as voice AI enters real enterprise deployments.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade ›

Taken individually, Wall Street price targets aren't worth much in terms of accuracy. I would describe many of them as closer to clickbait fluff.

But when multiple analysts independently value a stock 30% to 100% above its current price, it's worth asking what they see that the broader market doesn't. Here are three stocks I think are strong buys based on some of their ratings. If you have $3,000 available to invest that isn't needed for monthly bills or to pay down short-term debt, you might want to give these three stocks a closer look.

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1. Upstart

Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) AI underwriting models evaluate borrowers for its clients, deciding on their creditworthiness quickly but thoroughly, and sometimes make approvals that traditional credit scores miss. And the AI is getting better with every loan it evaluates.

The stock trades around $28 a share. The median analyst target is $50, implying 76% potential upside over the next 12 months or so. Analysts at Citigroup have a target of $80.

The company's recent numbers explain the analysts' bullishness. Revenue has been accelerating as banks and credit unions return to the platform after the 2023 pullback. Its trailing 12-month revenue is up 64% year over year. Upstart's models now price auto loans, home equity lines, and small-dollar personal loans. These are all markets where incumbents rely on decades-old FICO logic.

The AI conversion rate advantage is structural: Upstart approves more borrowers but still generates lower default rates than traditional underwriting. Every loan processed makes the models better, and the data moat deepens.

The stock got crushed during the interest rate-hiking cycle because loan volume evaporated. Rates are now declining, and loan volume is recovering. The market is pricing in yesterday's problem. I'm pricing in tomorrow's recovery. A $3,000 investment will buy just under 108 shares.

2. Lemonade

AI-enhanced insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) posted Q4 fiscal 2026 revenue of $228.1 million. This revenue was up over 50% and 500 basis points above consensus. In-force premium grew 31%. Customer count rose 23%. It generated a positive free cash flow of $37 million for the first time.

What matters is the architecture of this company, offering multiple forms of insurance to consumers through an online-only platform. Lemonade built its platform from scratch on AI. Its loss ratio has improved as models learn from every claim.

The company is integrating real-time autonomous vehicle safety data directly into auto insurance pricing, something no legacy insurer can do.

Management's guidance calls for $1.187 billion in 2026 revenue at the low end (that's over 60% growth.)

Analysts have a consensus price target of around $70 a share, with a high estimate of $98. A $3,000 investment will buy just a bit more than 45 shares.

3. SoundHound AI

SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN) builds voice AI for brands (think kiosks, in-car assistants, and customer service bots). It projected 2025 revenue of $165 million to $180 million, roughly double that of 2024.

The consensus target is $16.60, implying 116% upside from recent levels at $7.69. H.C. Wainwright has a $26 target.

The bull case for SoundHound rests on an expanding partner ecosystem, Vision AI (combining camera perception with voice), and a path to adjusted EBITDA breakeven by late 2026.

I really liked how SoundHound demonstrated Vision AI live at CES 2026. It has strong partners. The technology is shipping. The price target gap is enormous. A $3,000 investment will buy just a bit more than 390 shares.

Should you buy stock in Lemonade right now?

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Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, SoundHound AI, and Upstart. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.