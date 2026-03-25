Got $2,000? Which Crypto Is the Better Buy Right Now: Ethereum (ETH) vs. Solana (SOL)?

Key Points

Ethereum and Solana could both gain from a surge in tokenization.

Solana's decentralized finance market share has grown rapidly.

About 60% of tokenized assets are on Ethereum.

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If you've got $2,000 to invest in crypto, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are both likely to have popped up on your radar. Both are vibrant crypto ecosystems with solid long-term potential that host a mix of decentralized applications and are supported by strong developer communities.

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Depending on your investment strategy, both could warrant inclusion in your crypto portfolio. Ethereum is more established and dominates the decentralized finance industry. Solana is faster, which could make it attractive as more financial transactions move on-chain.

Ethereum: Decentralized finance dominance continues

Ethereum has declined about 60% since it reached almost $5,000 last August. It traded between $1,800 and $2,400 for much of February and March.

Ethereum was the first cryptocurrency to introduce smart contracts. These are tiny pieces of blockchain code that give it capabilities far beyond Bitcoin's ledger. Smart contracts power decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, stablecoins, and real-world asset tokenization.

A host of smart-contract cryptos followed in Ethereum's wake, including Solana. However, its first-mover advantage has proven hard to shake. With $56 billion in funds on its blockchain, or total value locked (TVL), it accounts for almost 60% of all on-chain cash. Solana's share has grown from less than 1% at the start of 2023 to about 7% today. With almost $7 billion in TVL, Solana ranks second.

Ethereum's potential

Tokenization is a way to represent ownership of various assets, such as equities, real estate, and commodities, on the blockchain. If traditional financial institutions continue to move transactions on-chain, it could be a game changer for Ethereum.

Its reliability means it already plays a central role. Ethereum accounts for about 60% of all tokenized assets. Both BlackRock and Fidelity launched tokenized funds using Ethereum.

Ethereum's biggest challenge

Ethereum is slower than many newer blockchains, and it can get congested. This could be problematic if increased adoption leads to significantly higher transaction volumes. Layer 2 blockchains, which run on top of Ethereum and make it more scalable, are part of the solution.

These bring their own challenges, including fragmenting the Ethereum community and eating into its transaction fees. Investors should watch how Ethereum resolves these issues in the coming years.

Solana: Speedy and scalable

Solana has declined almost 70% since it set a high of more than $290 in January 2025. It traded between $75 and $95 for much of February and March.

Solana's big appeal is its low cost and high processing speed. In a test last year, it handled more than 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). Outside test conditions, it processes about 3,500 TPS, with an average transaction fee of $0.013. For context, Ethereum's TPS is 15-30, and fees this year ranged between $0.10 and $0.30. According to research by The Motley Fool, traditional retailers pay transaction processing fees of 1.1% to 3.5%.

Solana's potential

Solana doesn't need Layer 2s to scale, and it appeals to a wide spectrum of blockchain users. On one end, the controversial pump.fun meme coin development platform recently became the first Solana application to pass $1 billion in revenue.

On the other, it rivals Visa's 65,000 TPS, making it a viable alternative to traditional payment processors. Financial institutions are exploring Solana's stablecoin and tokenization capabilities. Western Union launched its U.S. dollar stablecoin on Solana. JPMorgan also used Solana when it issued tokenized commercial paper for digital trading platform Galaxy.

Solana's biggest challenge

Solana has struggled with technical issues and outages in the past. It initially grew so quickly that the network could not keep up, resulting in several outages in 2022. Solana's recent upgrades aim to make it more resilient, and it hasn't had any downtime since February 2024. However, any further problems would make banks and investment firms wary of building on its ecosystem.

Solana vs. Ethereum: Risk and reward

Excluding stablecoins, the tokenized assets market could grow from about $33 billion today to as much as $4 trillion by 2035. Both cryptos look set to capture a part of it.

I own both Solana and Ethereum and think they have tremendous growth potential. If you're trying to decide between them, a lot comes down to your risk tolerance. All cryptocurrencies are risky, but Solana's relative youth and previous technical difficulties make it a riskier investment than Ethereum. However, its market cap is about $50 billion compared to Ethereum's $250 billion, meaning it could have more room to grow.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, JPMorgan Chase, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.