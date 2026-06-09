Got $2,000? Verra Mobility's Wreckage Might Be Your Opportunity — If You're Patient

Key Points

Avis's contract termination erased 70% of VRRM's value in a single trading session.

At $4 a share, a $2,000 bet could double if the company's remaining business pillars hold through 2028.

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Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) just got destroyed.

There's no softer way to say it. On May 27, shares of the smart transportation company collapsed more than 70% in a single trading session — wiping out roughly $1.4 billion in market capitalization in a matter of hours — after Avis Budget Group delivered a termination notice, ending a commercial services contract effective September 2026. For a company that had been quietly building recurring-revenue infrastructure for transportation, tollways, rental fleets, and school bus safety programs, it was a gut punch that re-priced everything the market thought it knew about Verra Mobility.

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Then it got worse. Two days after the Avis bombshell, shares were down more than 75% from their 52-week high of $25.65. The CEO who had reassured investors on a May 6earnings callthat Avis negotiations were "ongoing and constructive" — just 20 days before the termination notice — was gone by June 1. A securities law investigation was launched. Analysts at Deutsche Bank and Baird downgraded the stock. Analysts at Morgan Stanley slashed their price target. The share price, once firmly in the mid-$20s, now trades near $4.25.

So why am I writing about it? Because sometimes the best opportunity is the wreckage no one wants to look at.

What actually happened to Verra

Avis accounted for over 10% of Verra Mobility's total revenue and a disproportionate share of Commercial Services profits — the segment with the highest margin. When it walked, the company revised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $985 million–$995 million and its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $380 million–$385 million. Those aren't catastrophic numbers for a business still generating nearly $1 billion in annual revenue.

That fear is legitimate. Hertz and Enterprise — Verra's two remaining major rental car partners — together account for a significant slice of Commercial Services, which makes up roughly 45% of total revenue. If either relationship unravels, the thesis collapses. That risk is real.

Here's the math: At roughly $4 per share, the consensus analyst price target of $9.43 implies 119% upside. Even the most bearish post-Avis targets sit at $6–$8. Put $2,000 in at today's price and hitting that consensus target turns it into roughly $4,700. Getting back to early 2025 levels would more than double the position.

Verra's Government Solutions segment continues to book new contracts regardless of what happens in rental-car boardrooms. School bus stop-arm camera programs run on city and school district budgets, multi-year agreements, and outcome data that's politically hard to argue against.

Europe is the longer play. The continent's shift to free-flow electronic tolling is structural. Verra operates across 15 European countries, and its January 2026 partnership with Italian provider Locauto Group confirms the expansion and travel playbook is still running.

What Verra has to do now

Interim CEO Jon Keyser's mandate is narrow but clear: hold Hertz and Enterprise, stabilize costs, and grow Government Solutions fast enough to absorb the Commercial Services hit. The board's $3.3 million retention packages for both Keyser and CFO Craig Conti signal a bet on internal stability.

Investors putting $2,000 into VRRM today aren't buying a sure thing, they're buying a discounted bet that the non-Avis businesses can hold a company still approaching $1 billion in annual revenue. By 2028, it doesn't need to be a triumph. It just needs to not be a disaster — and the stock could still double from here.

Should you buy stock in Verra Mobility right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.