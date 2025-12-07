Got $2,000 to Invest in December? These Dividend Stocks Could Turn It into a Monthly Stream of Passive Income in 2026.

Key Points

EPR Properties raised its monthly dividend by 3.5% earlier this year.

Healthpeak Properties switched to paying monthly dividends in 2025.

Realty Income has a long track record of growing its monthly dividend.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

Investing money into dividend-paying stocks is an easy way to start collecting passive income. Many companies pay their investors a portion of their profits each quarter.

Some companies pay dividends even more frequently. The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) make monthly dividend payments. As a result, you can turn a $2,000 investment made this December into a monthly income stream in 2026:

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Dividend Stock Investment Current Yield Annual Dividend Income Monthly Dividend Income EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) $666.67 6.82% $45.47 $3.79 Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC) $666.67 7.10% $47.33 $3.94 Realty Income (NYSE: O) $666.67 5.56% $37.07 $3.09 Total $2,000.00 6.49% $129.87 $10.82

Here's a look at what makes them attractive passive income investments.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a REIT focused on investing in experiential real estate such as movie theaters, eat & play venues, and attractions. The company leases these properties to operating companies, providing it with predictable rental income.

The REIT recently expanded its portfolio into the traditional golf sector by acquiring five semi-private championship golf courses in Dallas in a sale-leaseback transaction. It also bought the Ocean Breeze waterpark in a sale-leaseback transaction. It invested a combined $113 million in these deals, pushing its 2025 investment total to $285 million, which is above its anticipated range of $225 million to $275 million.

These new properties will help grow its rental income, enabling EPR to continue increasing its dividend. It raised its payout by 3.5% earlier this year. Its strong investment rate this year positions it to deliver another low-to-mid single-digit dividend increase in 2026.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties is a healthcare REIT focused on investing in outpatient medical buildings, life science properties, and senior housing communities. It leases these properties to leading healthcare and biopharmaceutical companies, enabling it to generate predictable rental income.

The REIT is currently looking to monetize upwards of $1 billion of its outpatient medical office building portfolio, driven by the currently strong private market values of these properties. That would give it the cash to invest in new outpatient medical office development projects, acquire more lab properties, and repurchase shares.

Healthpeak Properties switched to paying a monthly dividend earlier this year. It also finally started increasing its payout (it gave investors a 2% raise) following several years of holding the dividend flat to lower its payout ratio. It now has a much healthier financial profile, positioning it to continue growing the dividend in the future as it invests in expanding its healthcare property portfolio.

Realty Income

Realty Income owns a diversified real estate portfolio. It invests in retail, industrial, gaming, and other properties across the U.S. and Europe. These properties provide it with very steady rental income.

The REIT is on track to invest $6 billion into new properties this year. It recently made an $800 million credit investment in two gaming properties in Las Vegas. These investments are growing Realty Income's rental income, enabling it to steadily raise its dividend. The landlord has increased its dividend by 2.3% this year.

Dividend growth is part of Realty Income's DNA. The REIT has raised its monthly dividend payment 132 times since its public market listing in 1994, growing it at a 4.2% compound annual rate. With one of the best financial profiles in the REIT sector, it's in a strong position to continue expanding its portfolio and dividend in 2026 and beyond.

Bankable monthly dividends

EPR Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Realty Income pay high-yielding monthly dividends backed by high-quality real estate portfolios. The REITs should be able to continue expanding their portfolios and dividend payments in 2026. That makes them great dividend stocks to buy this December to collect a monthly stream of passive dividend income in the coming year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in EPR Properties and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EPR Properties and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Healthpeak Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.