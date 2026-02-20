Got $2,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money.

Key Points

E.l.f. Beauty is expanding in multiple directions, including new products, brands, and markets.

MercadoLibre has many levers to pull to boost e-commerce sales and increase engagement in fintech.

If you have $2,000 available to invest today, there are many amazing stocks that could offer different benefits for your portfolio. You might be looking for value or dividends, for example, to keep a well-diversified portfolio.

However, if you're looking for stocks that could double your money over the next few years or even faster, I recommend e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).

1. E.l.f. Beauty

E.l.f. is a mass cosmetics brand that has soared to the top of the industry over a short time period, displacing the traditional leaders. It has a focus on clean ingredients, social causes, and social media, resonating with a younger makeup consumer. The company is growing its business in all sorts of directions, from new products and markets to skincare and luxury brands.

It recently received a lot of attention for its acquisition of luxury brand Rhode, headed by model Hailey Bieber. This is its first foray into premium cosmetics, and management called its recent U.K. launch "record-breaking."

The company reported strong fiscal 2026 third-quarter earnings (ended Dec. 31, 2025). Revenue increased 38% year over year to $489.5 million, with multiple growth drivers. Adjusted net income was $74.5 million, and management raised its full-year outlook across metrics.

E.l.f. is still dealing with pressure on its margins due to tariffs, which has generated some market disappointment. The company's stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 46, well below its three-year average of 68, giving it plenty of room to run as the situation improves. This also gives your investment the chance to double.

2. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is an e-commerce giant operating in Latin America and is growing at a rapid pace. Revenue increased 49% year over year in the 2025 third quarter (currency neutral), and management said that e-commerce penetration is expected to double over the next few years, which would double its market. That gives it tons of room to grow beyond its already stellar results.

Management sees many paths toward boosting growth even now. For example, it lowered the free shipping threshold from 79 Brazilian reals to 19 reals in Brazil, and listings in that range increased threefold year over year. Unique buyers in Brazil accelerated to 29% growth, and items sold accelerated to 42% growth year over year.

In the fintech segment, monthly active users increased 29% year over year to reach a new record of 72 million. There are lots of opportunities in this under-penetrated space, such as its new credit card in Argentina, where six out of 10 people don't have a credit card. In Brazil, 50% of all installment transactions are on the Meli card, demonstrating the power of bringing the fintech services together in one card.

MercadoLibre stock trades at 49 times trailing-12-month earnings, well below the three-year average of 72, making this an opportune time to take a position. The company's robust performance and broad prospects should lead to robust stock gains over the next few years.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.