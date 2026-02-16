Got $2,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

Key Points

Nio’s EV sales are soaring in China and Europe.

AST SpaceMobile will continue expanding its LEO satellite constellation.

With the S&P 500 trading near its all-time highs, it might not seem like an ideal time to invest in speculative, high-growth stocks. However, much of the index's rally was driven by a handful of mega-cap tech stocks rather than a broader mix of sectors and companies.

If we look beyond those Magnificent Seven stocks, we'll notice there are plenty of high-growth stocks that could easily double your money yet don't attract too much attention. Let's take a closer look at two of those stocks -- Nio (NYSE: NIO) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) -- and see why they might be worth nibbling in this frothy market.

Nio

Nio, a major electric vehicle (EV) producer in China, sells a wide range of electric sedans and SUVs. It also sells cheaper SUVs and compact cars, respectively, through its smaller Onvo and Firefly sub-brands. Nio differentiates itself from competitors with swappable batteries, which can be quickly replaced at more than 3,500 battery swap stations. It's also expanding into Europe to reduce its dependence on the saturated and fragmented Chinese EV market.

Nio's annual deliveries more than doubled in 2020 and 2021, then rose 34% in 2022, 31% in 2023, and 39% to 221,970 vehicles in 2024. For 2025, it expects its deliveries to rise by as much as 58% to 351,221 cars -- driven by Nio's premium ET-series sedans, Onvo SUVs, and Firefly smart cars. It also expects to post its first-ever profit in the fourth quarter of 2025.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect Nio's revenue to grow at a 30% CAGR. That's a stellar outlook for a stock that trades at less than 1 times this year's sales.

For now, Nio's valuations are likely being compressed by macro headwinds in China, persistent trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and concerns about the cooling EV market. But if Nio overcomes those issues, grows its market share in China, and continues its bold expansion there, its valuation could soar, propelling its unloved stock toward fresh all-time highs.

AST SpaceMobile

AST produces low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites that directly beam 2G, 4G, and 5G cellular signals to smartphones and other mobile devices. These satellites can help telecom companies reach rural areas that aren't adequately covered by terrestrial cellular towers.

AST's LEO satellites mainly use low- to mid-band spectra, which deliver data at lower speeds but offer a broader range than the high-band spectra used by SpaceX's Starlink. It's already secured partnerships with AT&T (NYSE: T), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Vodafone (NASDAQ: VOD), and Rakuten (OTC: RKUNY) to expand their 5G satellite networks. It was also recently selected as a prime contractor for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD program, suggesting it could diversify its business away from telecom companies and toward more government contracts.

AST launched its first five Block 1 BlueBird (BB1) commercial satellites in 2024. Last December, the company launched its first four Block 2 BlueBird (BB2) satellites, which are 3.5 times larger than its BB1 satellites and process roughly ten times as much data.

It plans to have 45-60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. Over the next few years, it aims to expand that constellation to 243 satellites -- but that ambitious plan requires broader FCC approval.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect AST's revenue to surge from just $4 million to $699 million as it launches more satellites. They also expect it to turn profitable by the final year. AST's stock might seem expensive at 34 times its projected 2027 sales, but it could grow much larger over the next few years as the LEO satellite market expands.

Leo Sun has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.