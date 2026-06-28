Got $200? Here's What Buying 1 Share of Each of These 3 Stocks on the Dip Could Look Like in 5 Years.

Key Points

These stocks are trading below recent highs, but their long-term growth stories remain intact.

Current weakness appears driven more by margin pressure and macroeconomic concerns than by fundamental business deterioration.

For investors with a five-year-plus horizon, today's prices may look super attractive in hindsight.

10 stocks we like better than Cava Group ›

I like the version of long-term investing that requires patience, a time horizon longer than the current news cycle, and the discipline to buy quality businesses when they're out of favor rather than when everyone is excited about them. Right now, three consumer names are each trading below where they were months ago, for reasons that have more to do with macro sentiment than structural business deterioration.

A basket portfolio approach of one share of each costs roughly less than $200 combined at recent prices. To be clear, this investment is not a retirement plan, but it's a great starting point.

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The basket approach is underused by retail investors who tend to concentrate purchases rather than spread small dollar amounts across multiple quality names. A basket reduces the pressure of being right about any single stock. If one stock takes longer to rerate than expected, the other can carry the weight. If one experiences a short-term margin squeeze, another's unit growth will still compound.

The other advantage is psychological. A $200 starting position across three stocks is easier to hold through volatility than $200 in a single name. When one falls, the portfolio doesn't collapse. When one runs, the gain is real.

1. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is down nearly 26% over the past month and off its highs by a wider margin. The reasons are real in the short term: Rising coffee commodity costs are pressuring margins, and the company is in an active investment cycle, planning at least 181 new shop openings in 2026. Pre-opening costs and the complexity of scaling to new markets are showing up in near-term results.

What's not broken is the concept. Dutch Bros is approaching 1,000 locations with a trajectory toward 2,000 by 2029. It generates more revenue per location than most quick-service beverage competitors, and its mobile order and loyalty program is building the kind of customer data infrastructure that Starbucks took decades to construct.

The current dip is an investment-cycle discount, not a business deterioration discount. Wall Street's consensus price target sits at $78, representing roughly 16% upside from today. Over five years, the unit growth alone makes the current entry look reasonable.

2. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is down roughly 40% from its 2025 highs, and the pressure is real: Its operating margin compressed from 16.7% to 12.9% in the first quarter of 2026, and earnings per share (EPS) fell nearly 18%. Food cost inflation and softer consumer spending on dining out are the culprits.

But the revenue line tells the other half of the story. Total revenue grew 7.4% to $3.1 billion in Q1, and transaction counts turned positive. Actual traffic, not price-driven sales, is coming back. Chipotle has compounded through every margin cycle in its history. There is no structural reason this one ends differently.

3. Cava Group

Cava (NYSE: CAVA) is down roughly 17% from its 52-week high, which, for a stock that has run as fast as Cava has, can feel disorienting. But look past the chart and the Q1 2026 results tell a different story. Revenue grew 32.2% year over year to $434.4 million. Same-restaurant sales grew 9.7%, with 6.8% of that driven by actual guest traffic. The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting 75 to 77 net new restaurant openings and restaurant-level profit margins of 23.7% to 24.3%.

UBS upgraded Cava to a buy in June, calling it a "rare growth story" in a restaurant sector where same-store sales growth has become scarce. Cava is a solid long-term investment. The company just doesn't seem to stop winning -- and with Mediterranean becoming the new fast-casual gold standard, it looks poised to continue.

Nobody knows where these three stocks will trade in 2031. You can look through history at times when durable consumer brands bought at multiyear discounts have produced strong returns for investors patient enough to hold them. All three of these companies have competitive moats, loyal customer bases, and unit expansion runways that haven't been priced in at current levels.

A $200 investment spread across all three isn't a windfall today. It's a compounding machine that starts the moment you stop waiting for the bottom.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Dutch Bros, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $36 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.