Got $200? 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Medicine is the cornerstone of healthcare. That remains true today, with a global pharmaceutical industry valued at $1.4 trillion and expected to grow at 6.1% annually through 2030. In this light, it's hard to foresee the industry going anywhere, making the companies that dominate the sector fantastic stocks any long-term investor can consider.

You don't even need much money to get started. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are industry stalwarts with long track records, generous dividends, and solid growth prospects. Plus, their compelling valuations make them timely buys.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

If you have $200 (or more) available to invest in stocks, you might want to consider buying a share of each and holding them for the long haul. Here's why.

Pfizer is a post-pandemic bargain with a storied past and a bright future

Pfizer's rich history dates back to the mid-1800s. Although the company's products have changed through innovation and mergers, it remains one of the leading pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, Pfizer has been known for its COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) and treatment (Paxlovid), which combined for $56.7 billion in sales at their peak in 2022. That business has largely dried up with COVID-19 cases greatly reduced, and the resulting top- and bottom-line declines have sunk the stock to its lowest price levels in a decade.

However, Pfizer is chugging ahead and reinventing itself, a key ability for any company that wants to last in the pharmaceutical industry. The company has pegged its future growth on its oncology pipeline, which includes an influx of high-potential drugs following its $43 billion acquisition of Seagen in 2023. Revenue and earnings bottomed and started growing again in 2024, setting the stage for a bright future. Analysts expect Pfizer to grow earnings by an average of 14% annually over the next three to five years.

Investors get a stock in Pfizer that has proven it can evolve to stay relevant. It also offers a dividend yielding 6.3% today, backed by a strong payout ratio (57% of earnings). The stock could generate double-digit total investment returns well into the future, especially with shares valued at less than 10 times forward earnings estimates.

Johnson & Johnson is a dependable Dividend King that will make you rich slowly

Johnson & Johnson is another old-timer in healthcare, dating back to the late 1800s. Although it's a pharmaceutical company at its core, it is more diversified, with a sprawling MedTech segment that sells medical devices and other products. In August 2023, the company spun off its consumer products business as Kenvue. Johnson & Johnson's dividend is its claim to fame among investors. It's a Dividend King with 62 consecutive annual dividend increases.

Are you looking for explosive growth? If so, Johnson & Johnson probably isn't for you. A combination of innovation, acquisitions, and share repurchases drive slow and steady earnings growth. The business is too big to move much faster than that. However, impeccable consistency makes up for what it lacks in growth. It takes a special business to grow for decades, sharing more profits with investors year after year.

Paying the right price is crucial when investing in a slow-growing company. Johnson & Johnson's stock trades at a forward P/E ratio of just over 13, a compelling value for such a quality business -- even if analysts only expect 5% to 6% annualized long-term earnings growth. Most companies come and go, but Johnson & Johnson is as close as they come to a timeless investment. Its modest growth and 3.5% dividend yield may only produce 6% to 10% annualized returns, but it will keep delivering, compounding wealth for patient investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $816,504!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2025

Justin Pope has positions in Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kenvue and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $13 calls on Kenvue. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.