Got $200? 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Some potential investors hesitate to get started on building an investment portfolio because they think they need thousands of dollars to grow wealth. But I've got good news for them and for you: You don't have to start out with a huge pile of cash to invest in stocks that may significantly add value to your portfolio over time. In fact, with just $200, you can get in on players that could help you along the path to wealth.

The industry of biotech is a great place to look for such stocks since so many of these companies are developing cutting-edge technologies that may lead to high-growth products, and revenue, down the road. Let's consider two that you might buy today -- a few shares of each for a total of $200 -- and hold forever to benefit from lasting growth stories.

1. Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) aims to make its mark in one of today's (and tomorrow's) biggest healthcare growth areas: weight loss drugs. The biotech company is developing a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, known as VK2735, and has progressed into late-stage clinical trials. The candidate, in injectable form, just launched its phase 3 program and aims to enroll more than 4,000 participants with obesity and more than 1,000 volunteers with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

VK2735 works by interacting with hormonal pathways involved in the control of appetite and blood sugar levels, much like the already commercialized Mounjaro and Zepbound, sold by Eli Lilly, and Ozempic and Wegovy, sold by Novo Nordisk. But the fact that similar drugs have reached the market first doesn't mean Viking can't succeed here. Demand for these sorts of products has been so high that it exceeded supply, until Lilly and Novo Nordisk increased manufacturing capacity. So there's plenty of room for a young company like Viking to succeed here too if all continues to go well in clinical trials.

Viking also is testing VK2735 in oral form in a phase 2 trial, an important point since oral formulation could make these drugs easier to take, and it involves faster and cheaper manufacturing processes for the company. Data from that trial is expected later this year.

Viking stock is known to soar on positive results. It surged more than 120% last year in just one trading session after reporting positive phase 2 data for VK2735. It's since given up the gains, offering investors a solid entry point, but any good news and a possible regulatory nod could prompt the stock to skyrocket.

2. Moderna

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) used to be a favorite of investors during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic -- but since, it's had trouble bringing investors back into its potential growth story. The stock has lost more than 90% since its peak back in 2021, and the company has reported decreasing sales because of the drop in demand for its coronavirus vaccine and lower-than-expected sales of its more recently launched respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.

After Moderna's billions of dollars in revenue and profit just a couple of years ago and recent earnings declines, investors may find it difficult to get excited about Moderna again. But it's important to remember two things: First, it's unfair to compare revenue potential during ordinary times to revenue linked to a pandemic-related product. Those were exceptional times that don't occur often.

Second, the approval of Moderna's coronavirus and RSV vaccines show that its technology -- the technology driving the rest of its pipeline -- works. The company now has many late-stage products in the works and aims to launch as many as 10 over the next few years. If Moderna even makes it partially to that goal, its revenue picture a few years from now may look very different from the picture today -- and set the company up for long-term growth.

It's too early to predict when the market will recognize this and flock to Moderna shares. But at today's level, the stock offers investors a buying opportunity, making it a great place to park part of your $200 and hold on for the long-term as this growth story develops.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna, Novo Nordisk, and Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

