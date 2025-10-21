Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys

The stock market is giving off 2021 vibes. Many investors are swinging for the fences on stocks they can buy for $10 or less per share.

But if you have $1,000 to put into the market, there are several quality names that offer significant upside even though—in some cases—they've outperformed the market in 2025. In other words, if you’re looking for long-term growth, there are opportunities available that will allow you to generate a solid return without the volatility that can come with low-priced stocks.

Beyond their individual market niches, there’s a fundamental reason to choose these stocks. Analysts are projecting each of them to post earnings per share (EPS) growth of over 20% in the next 12 months. Earnings growth is the primary driver of stock price growth, so there’s still plenty of room for these three stocks to run.

AMD Stock: Riding the AI Infrastructure Wave

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been part of the catch-up trade in the chip sector. This isn’t about taking market share from NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). It’s about meeting the insatiable demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Businesses are looking for alternatives to NVIDIA out of necessity, not as a critique of the way NVIDIA’s GPUs perform. However, they’re still looking for companies that are on the cutting edge of GPU design. Advanced Micro Devices checks that box and that’s reflected in the commitments made by OpenAI and Oracle.

AMD stock is up more than 92% in 2025. This may leave some investors to wonder if there’s still room to chase the stock, particularly since it’s trading slightly above the analyst consensus price target.

However, analysts are projecting over 36% earnings growth for AMD in the next 12 months, which makes the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 60x seem reasonable in the bloated tech sector.

Plus, the consensus price target is likely to move higher. In the 30 days ending Oct. 20, several analysts have increased their price targets. On Oct. 20, Bank of America raised its target from $250 to $300, and that 27% increase isn’t the largest increase. That goes to HSBC, which raised its target to $310 from $185, a whopping gain of over 42%.

Uber Stock: Profitable, Undervalued, and Expanding

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is an example of how patient investors have been rewarded. The company already commands over 70% of the ride sharing market, which remains its core business. And Uber Eats, once a pandemic necessity, is now a key revenue stream.

Uber is also taking steps to form partnerships in the future of transportation such as autonomous vehicles and electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs).

This has made the company solidly profitable, and it’s now generating solid free cash flow. Plus, as Uber continues to pay down its debt, it's likely to begin rewarding shareholders with share buybacks and dividends.

UBER stock presents investors with an attractive setup. Analysts are projecting earnings growth of over 37% in the next 12 months. However, that growth exceeds the stock’s current forward P/E ratio of around 36x. That means that the stock may be undervalued at its current price, which is starting to be seen in analysts’ price targets.

LLY Stock: A Blue-Chip Buy-the-Dip Opportunity

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) is the current leader in the GLP-1 market. Analysts forecast that the company may have over 50% of the obesity drug market by 2026. Eli Lilly continues to test for new indications such as sleep apnea and hear failure, which would expand the addressable market for these drugs.

But that’s not the only reason why investors should be bullish about LLY stock. The company had its Alzheimer’s disease drug, Donanemab, approved by the FDA in 2025. That’s already shown an ability to significantly slow cognitive decline in early Alzheimer’s patients. The company also has a deep pipeline that includes oncology and cardio metabolic drugs.

LLY stock is up just 4% this year as uncertainty surrounds the GLP-1 drug market. However, analysts forecast 32% growth in earnings over the next 12 months, which is in line with the company’s forward P/E ratio of around 34x. Plus, the stock already offers 19% upside from its current price, which is below the expectation of many analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.