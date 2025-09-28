Got $1,500? This Signal Is Flashing "Buy" for Solana.

Key Points Blockchains have users and apps.

When users repeatedly pay to use the apps on a chain, it's a signal that things are going right.

Solana's user base is very large, and quite willing to pay.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Owning a crowded mall filled with window shoppers is nice, but owning a crowded mall where people are actually buying stuff is a proper moneymaking business, and in crypto, this premise is no different. Lots of wallet addresses flit tokens around blockchains each day, but only some of those users generate revenue for a chain's projects.

And that's what brings us to Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) today. Its user base is both big, and, per one critical signal, economically active. So if you're trying to decide where to put your next $1,500 investment, this is the kind of signal you want to see. Let's hop in and understand what's going on.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

This metric is more than buzz

Cryptocurrency networks with smart contract functionality, like Solana, have ecosystems of applications that users and investors can use.

The number of active users of the ecosystem is thus an important metric, tallying the unique wallet addresses that made a transaction, generating revenue for an application on a chain. Importantly, we're talking about revenue as something distinct from a chain's gas (user) fees or other fees it charges users to conduct any action; while those network fees might accrue to the network or get burned, in this context revenue is income for a third party that's offering a product or service using the chain as a venue. In other words, this metric filters for users who actually paid for something that a project could book as sales if it filed a financial statement.

On this yardstick, Solana is in excellent shape. During the 30-day period ended Sept. 24, the chain recorded roughly 27.1 million monthly ecosystem active users. In comparison, Ethereum's monthly ecosystem active users were just 1.9 million in the same period despite the chain's market cap being $475 billion, more than four times Solana's. It thus looks like Solana has the upper hand against its biggest competitor at the moment.

But why does this distinction matter for investors?

Because revenue-generating usage tends to correlate with durable demand for block space, network fees, and the overall stickiness of an ecosystem's projects relative to the capital it recruits. And Solana's fees and application revenue point to exactly that, as its chain-level fees generated and its decentralized application (dApp) revenue consistently rank among the highest in the crypto sector, which signals real economic activity rather than empty motion. The more users and capital there are, the more developers will be incentivized to create more projects for them to use, and that attracts even more of them. Plus, every new bit of utilization of the chain means higher demand for the native token (in this case, Solana itself), which is necessary to pay network fees.

So this is a very bullish signal for Solana, and it's pointing to the coin being a screaming buy.

How to turn this big green flag into an investment plan

So, how should you approach a $1,500 investment in this coin?

First, understand why you're doing what you're doing by articulating an investment thesis. From my perspective, the buy thesis here is that Solana has more economically active users today, which sets it up for more fee capture and app growth tomorrow. That, in turn, will attract more developers and capital, hopefully prompting the arrival of more users with more money to spend.

Next, be sober about risk. Solana has had outages and congestion episodes that frustrated users in the past. Those appear to be resolved, but it could (temporarily) become a victim of its own success if the influx of new users is too big.

There is also a significant competitive risk, which is much more important to know about. Ethereum still anchors the largest developer economy and it's winning a lot of support from financial institutions, even if its active monthly user count today is lower per this particular metric. The momentum that's benefiting Solana today could potentially operate in the opposite direction if a competitor like Ethereum can make its platform look more attractive.

Finally, it's best to set your expectations cautiously. Assuming that Solana continues to convert unusually large numbers of active users into durable application revenue and developer traction, the long-term setup is favorable. But the coin could still be volatile or even go down a lot in the short term, and macroeconomic factors can have a strong impact on its performance.

Plan to dollar-cost average (DCA) into your position across a few weeks, keep a multiyear investing horizon in mind, and make sure to keep tabs on the chain's usage statistics because they're a big part of what holds the entire thesis together.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.