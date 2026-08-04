Got $10,000? Here's How I'd Split It Across These 5 Energy Stocks.

Key Points

Spreading out investments across multiple stocks can help lower risk and worry.

Investing in multiple energy companies can also give investors exposure to multiple energy sectors.

Berkshire Hathaway, Enbridge, Energy Transfer, Bloom Energy, and Oklo are five stocks worth considering with a $10,000 investment.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Investing is always about weighing risk against reward and finding a balance. Instead of putting $10,000 into one stock, for example, reducing risk could mean spreading that cash across multiple stocks to get the benefits of diversification. For the energy sector, specifically, spreading out investments also helps, as it doesn't lock in risk from just one sector or commodity.

That's why, starting out with $10,000, I'd spread it around throughout investments in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Oklo (NYSE: OKLO). Here's the breakdown:

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$3,500 in Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire isn't a pure-play energy company, but with its ties to the energy industry through stock ownership and its own subsidiary, along with its long track record of success, I've included it on this list.

Its first tie to the energy industry is its ownership of $16.6 billion in Chevron and $15.1 billion in Occidental Petroleum. And second, Berkshire runs the subsidiary Berkshire Hathaway Energy, with a collection of businesses engaged in operations ranging from natural gas to hydropower.

$3,000 in Enbridge

Enbridge's all-of-the-above strategy offers different energy sector exposure through its four main businesses: liquids pipelines, natural gas pipelines, gas utilities and storage, and renewable energy.

Enbridge is the most consistent dividend stock on this list, having paid dividends for more than 70 years and increasing its payout for 31 consecutive years. As of this writing, the dividend payout yields a favorable 5%.

$2,500 in Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer provides transportation, storage, and terminal services for natural gas, crude oil, and several other energy assets. In total, it has roughly 140,000 miles of pipelines and associated energy infrastructure in 44 states.

The Texas-based company pays a dividend that yields a hefty 6.6%. It did, however, cut its dividend payouts by half in 2020, which is still fresh in the minds of some income-seeking investors, even though the dividend payments have increased since then. While many companies had to adjust their dividend payouts, others, like Enbridge, were still able to keep hiking theirs. Enbridge's consistency in dividend payouts is why I allocated more money to it in this hypothetical portfolio, even though Energy Transfer's dividend payout currently yields more.

$500 each in Bloom and Oklo

Bloom and Oklo would be considered the more speculative portion of an overall portfolio, which is why I gave them the lowest allocations.

Bloom's on-site power generation is proving to be a big hit, with the company reporting in its second-quarter 2026 earnings that revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first time. There could still be plenty of long-term upside ahead for shareholders, but it's also getting more difficult to impress the markets, as Bloom's stock price has been climbing at a blistering pace, up 470% in the last 12 months.

With no commercial operations yet or meaningful revenue generation, Oklo is the most speculative investment on this list. But I included it to provide exposure and balance the risk with the rewards that the nuclear energy market could offer.

Oklo stands out for its business model, in which it's not only involved in fuel fabrication but also plans to sell heat and electricity to businesses and recycle fuel. Plus, it has a deal with Meta Platforms for a reactor it's developing in Ohio, so it does have a customer lined up. It will just take years for Oklo to get its commercial operations up and running.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Bloom Energy, Chevron, Enbridge, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.