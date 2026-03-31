Got $10,000? This Is Exactly How I'd Split It Across These 5 AI Stocks Right Now

Key Points

Alphabet and Amazon are two leading cloud infrastructure providers, and both have other strong businesses.

ServiceNow and Salesforce are two beaten-down SaaS stocks that look poised to be artificial intelligence winners.

Chipmaker Broadcom has an explosive growth opportunity in front of it.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

If I had $10,000 to invest right now, I'd split it between these five artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. All of them have pulled back from their highs, but all still look like solid long-term buys.

1. Alphabet (10 shares)

The largest stake I'd take would be in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG): 10 shares would cost me around $2,800 as of this writing. The company is just the complete AI package, as it has developed both top-tier AI chips and models.

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The company is incorporating its Gemini models throughout its product ecosystem, and that strategy has been helping drive growth. Its big edge, meanwhile, is the custom AI chips it has designed and deployed, which are giving it cost advantages on model training and inference. Direct sales of its custom chips could be another big growth driver, as could its nascent Waymo robotaxi business. Trading at a forward P/E ratio of 24, the stock is a screaming buy.

2. Amazon (10 shares)

The next stock I'd buy is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), picking up 10 shares for around $2,100. This is just a stock that has become underappreciated and undervalued in my view.

It trades at a forward P/E ratio below 27, a deep discount to its big retail peers such as Walmart and Costco, which are above 40, despite its stronger growth. Meanwhile, it's getting no credit in the market for the accelerating growth it's starting to see in its cloud computing business.

The company has a history of getting good returns on its investments, and this time should be no different as it pours money into its data center buildout. This is a great price at which to buy shares of this market leader in e-commerce and cloud computing.

3 and 4. ServiceNow (18 shares) and Salesforce (10 shares)

The market has indiscriminately sold off software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks this year over fears that AI will disrupt their business models. However, companies that are deeply embedded in their customers' workflow and data with deep domain expertise are well-positioned to be AI winners, not AI losers.

Two stocks I'd be scooping up while they are down are ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). I'd buy $1,800 worth of each, which would be 18 shares of ServiceNow and 10 of Salesforce.

ServiceNow has become ingrained in IT departments around the globe, while its platform has also made inroads into other departments, including human resources and customer service. The company is experiencing strong growth with its NowAssist AI solution, which hit $600 million in annual contract revenue last quarter and is expected to reach $1 billion by year-end. Meanwhile, it has recently introduced AI Control Tower to manage and govern AI agents, which should be another growth driver. The company is growing its revenue at a 20% pace and trades at an attractive forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 6.4 and a forward P/E ratio under 24.

Salesforce, meanwhile, is a leader in customer relationship management software and has positioned itself to be a stalwart in agentic AI by becoming a master of records for its customers. Its introduction of Data 360, which can pull in data from outside sources without it having to be transferred, together with its acquisition of Informatica to help clean up that data, sets the stage for it being an important agentic AI player, as AI agents are only as good as the data they are fed. Meanwhile, the stock is dirt cheap, trading at a forward P/E of just above 3.5 and a forward P/E of 12.

5. Broadcom(Five shares)

Finally, I'd add five shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), worth about $1,500. As a hardware company with a forward P/E of 27, it's not as attractively valued as the others, but this is a company set to see explosive growth in the coming years.

As AI chip clusters balloon in size, its data center networking portfolio is poised for further rapid growth. Meanwhile, the company's custom AI chip business is just set to explode, with management projecting over $100 billion in revenue for that business alone in fiscal 2025. It's one of the best growth stories in AI, and with all the trends working in its favor, it's an AI stock I want in my portfolio.

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.