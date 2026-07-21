Got $10,000? Buy These 2 Industrial Stocks, and Avoid This One Like the Plague

Key Points

Eaton is a high-quality AI infrastructure play, with a massive backlog and multiple long-term growth drivers beyond data centers.

Powell Industries offers more upside potential, pairing a debt-free balance sheet with booming orders tied to the AI-driven power build-out.

Boeing's turnaround still carries too much risk, as heavy debt and ongoing program delays outweigh the improving headlines.

10 stocks we like better than Eaton Plc ›

When you have $10,000 to invest, where you refuse to put your money matters just as much as where you do put it. The industrial sector is booming right now, powered by the enormous electricity and data center build-out behind artificial intelligence, but not every industrial deserves your cash.

Here are two stocks I would buy for that tailwind, and one popular name I would steer well clear of, no matter how loud the comeback story gets.

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Buy: Eaton

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is the electrical backbone of the AI era. It makes the equipment that moves and manages power inside data centers, factories, and the grid, and demand has gone vertical. Its data center orders recently jumped roughly 240% from a year earlier, and its total data center backlog now represents something like 11 years of construction at current build rates. That's extraordinary visibility for an industrial company. Management raised its 2026 growth outlook and is spending $1.5 billion to expand manufacturing so it can actually deliver on the orders stacking up.

Crucially, Eaton is not a one-trick data center bet. It also profits from grid modernization, the reshoring of American factories, and the electrification of buildings and aircraft, so several powerful trends push in the same direction at once.

I will point out the one real drawback: After a strong run, Eaton is not cheap, so a slowdown in data center spending would sting. But this is a diversified, profitable market leader riding a multi-year wave, and that combination justifies a premium. For $10,000 meant to compound over years, Eaton is the kind of quality anchor I want.

Buy: Powell Industries

Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) is the smaller, punchier way to play the same trend. It builds electrical equipment for utilities, energy projects, and increasingly data centers, and its balance sheet is pristine: It holds hundreds of millions in cash with no meaningful debt, a genuine fortress. New orders recently surged around 97%, backlog hit a record, and the company landed the largest single order in its history, worth more than $400 million, tied to a data center.

Because Powell is a fraction of Eaton's size, each big win moves the needle far more, which gives it more torque as the build-out continues. The trade-off is that smaller industrials are more volatile and more exposed to a slip in any single project, and the stock has climbed sharply. Still, a debt-free company with a booming order book is exactly the profile I want for a smaller, higher-upside position.

Avoid: Boeing

Now the name I would avoid like the plague with fresh money: Boeing (NYSE: BA). Yes, the comeback is real on the surface. Deliveries have hit their highest level in years, and management is finally guiding to positive free cash flow for the first time since the 737 MAX crisis. Bulls have latched onto that narrative.

But look harder and the risk-reward is poor. Boeing carries roughly $54 billion in debt against about $29 billion in cash (as of Q1), a precarious balance sheet for a company still fixing itself. Its 777X program has been delayed yet again into 2027, saddled with a nearly $5 billion charge and a fresh engine durability problem, the latest chapter in a long history of certification setbacks and broken timelines.

When a company repeatedly overpromises and underdelivers while drowning in debt, I don't want to be the one funding the hope. The turnaround may eventually work, but the same $10,000 buys cleaner, better-capitalized growth elsewhere.

My view here is simple: Favor industrials with strong balance sheets and visible, contracted demand, and avoid those relying on a fragile turnaround and a mountain of debt. Eaton offers quality and scale, Powell offers a debt-free growth kicker, and both sit directly in the path of the electricity supercycle. Boeing, for all its recent momentum, remains a show-me story with too much leverage and too many broken promises for me to trust with new capital.

Split your $10,000 toward the businesses that are already delivering, and let the market keep dreaming on the one that isn't.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing and Eaton Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.