Got $10,000? 3 Growth Stocks That Have Already Proved They Can Crush the Market.

Key Points

Nvidia is now much more than a GPU maker.

Broadcom has a huge opportunity with custom artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Palantir has become one of the most important players in AI.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Sometimes, when you have a volatile market, like we've been seeing recently, it's just best to stick to stocks that have been proven winners over the years. Let's look at three growth stocks you can split $10,000 between that have already shown they are winners.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the market's biggest winners over the past five years, and the company is well-positioned for the next five years as well. It is the dominant player in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with its graphics processing units (GPUs), but it hasn't been sitting still, resting on its laurels.

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It's become a major player in data center networking, and with its Vera central processing units (CPUs), data processing units (DPUs), and language processing units (LPUs) for inference, which come from its "acquisition" of Groq, it is now a complete one-stop AI infrastructure shop that can offer servers optimized for specific AI workloads. This positions it to be a long-term winner.

2. Broadcom

Up nearly 700% over the past five years, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been on a roll, but the best looks like it is still to come. The company is a data center networking leader, and this business is just getting more valuable as bigger AI clusters grow in size.

At the same time, the company has a massive opportunity with custom AI chips that is just starting to play out. It helped Alphabet develop its successful Tensor Processor Units (TPUs), and it should continue to ride the growth of those chips well into the future. Meanwhile, it is also helping other hyperscalers develop their own custom AI chips. The company says it's on track for $100 billion in custom AI chip revenue in fiscal 2027, which is 1.5 times the total revenue it produced last year.

Broadcom is set to see explosive growth in the coming years, making it a solid winner to jump on to right now.

3. Palantir

Up more than 450% over the past five years, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has turned itself into one of the most important players in AI. The company's AI platform (AIP) has become a sort of AI operating system that helps gather customers' data and map it into an ontology that is linked to physical assets and real-world processes. This lets third-party AI models draw from a single source of truth that is connected to the real world. This ultimately makes AI much more useful in a business environment, where AI hallucinations can be costly.

Given the company's huge success, with revenue growth having accelerated 10 straight quarters, and the huge number of use cases for AIP, this is a company that could grow to eventually become one of the largest in the world.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.