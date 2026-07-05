Got $1,000? Why Microsoft's Drop to a 52-Week Low Is a Screaming Buy for Long-Term Investors

Key Points

Microsoft's business is doing well, but the stock isn't responding.

The shares are down to a cheaper valuation than the S&P 500.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

A few days ago, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock dropped to a 52-week low of about $353. While the stock has rebounded from that level, it's still at a fairly low price point compared to where it has traded over the past year. For the latter half of 2025, Microsoft's stock was in the low- to mid-$500 range, giving investors a major investment opportunity if it can return to all-time highs in the near future.

If you're a long-term investor, I think Microsoft represents one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the entire market. It's well-positioned and cheaply priced, making it a no-brainer buy right now.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Microsoft is now cheaper than the broader market

Microsoft hardly needs an introduction as a business, as it's a sprawling company that is heavily involved in the tech world. The biggest focus the market has is its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, which appears to be working out.

Microsoft's strategy is two-fold. First, it's integrating AI tools into its existing business productivity software via Copilot. Second, it is operating a neutral cloud computing platform that offers multiple generative AI models to use in applications. Its AI business grew its annual recurring revenue at a 123% pace to $37 billion during its latest quarter, and its cloud computing division grew at a 40% pace. Both of those data points make it seem like Microsoft's AI strategy is working out exactly as planned, but the stock market isn't buying what Microsoft is selling.

With Microsoft's major downturn, it now trades for a cheap price tag from a forward earnings perspective.

At 19.3 times forward earnings, it's cheaper than the S&P 500, which trades for 21.5. Microsoft has a great track record of strong execution and is growing at a faster-than-market pace, so this discount doesn't seem to make a ton of sense, and conveys that the stock is undervalued.

Another valuation metric I like to use when assessing AI hyperscalers like Microsoft compared to historical levels is the price-to-cash from operations ratio. This looks at how much cash Microsoft is generating and values it versus its market capitalization. From this standpoint, it has been nearly a decade since Microsoft was this cheap.

That tells me that the market is drastically mispricing Microsoft's stock, and now is the perfect time to buy shares.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 5, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.