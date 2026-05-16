Got $1,000? These 3 Energy Stocks Are Worth Every Penny.

Key Points

Brookfield Renewable expects to grow its earnings by more than 10% per year through 2031.

Enbridge anticipates growing its cash flow per share by around 5% annually after this year.

NextEra Energy sees 8%+ annual adjusted earnings-per-share growth through 2035.

10 stocks we like better than Enbridge ›

The energy sector plays a vital role in powering the global economy. The transportation sector runs on refined petroleum products (gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel), while homes and businesses need natural gas and electricity to stay warm and power our modern society. As the economy grows, energy demand rises to support that expansion.

As a result, energy stocks can play an important role in fueling your portfolio. Here are three energy stocks worth investing $1,000 in right now.

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Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is a leading global renewable energy producer and sustainable solutions provider. It has a diversified platform across technologies (hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed energy, and storage, as well as nuclear services, biofuels, and carbon capture). The company's operations span North and South America, Europe, and Asia. That puts it in a strong position to capitalize on the expected surge in power demand driven by catalysts such as AI data centers, electric vehicles, and advanced manufacturing.

The company expects a combination of inflation-linked rate increases, margin-enhancement activities, development projects, and acquisitions to drive funds from operations per share growth of more than 10% annually through 2031. That should support continued dividend growth of 5% to 9% each year (Brookfield has increased its dividend by at least 5% every year since 2011). That income (Brookfield's dividend currently yields more than 4%) and growth combination puts it in a strong position to deliver on its goal of providing investors with annualized total returns of 12% to 15%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. It operates the longest and most complex crude oil and liquids pipeline system in North America, handling 30% of the continent's oil production. Meanwhile, its natural gas pipelines move 20% of the gas consumed in the U.S., while it also operates the largest gas utility franchise in North America by volume. Additionally, Enbridge is a major renewable energy investor.

The Canadian pipeline and utility operator plans to continue its heavy investment in expanding energy infrastructure. It currently has about 40 billion Canadian dollars ($29.2 billion) in commercially secured capital projects underway, which should enter service through the early 2030s. It's expanding its liquids pipeline infrastructure, building new gas pipelines, supporting the growth of its utilities, and constructing new renewable energy projects. These investments should drive around 5% compound annual cash flow per share growth after this year, supporting dividend growth at a similar annual rate. Enbridge has increased its dividend (which currently yields 5%) for 31 consecutive years (in Canadian dollars). That income-and-growth combo should fuel strong total returns for Enbridge shareholders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is North America's largest electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates America's largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light, while its energy resources segment is a leader in developing energy infrastructure, including renewable energy, electricity transmission, and gas infrastructure.

The company expects to invest an astounding amount of capital to capitalize on expansion opportunities across its two franchises. The two businesses could invest a combined $295 billion to $325 billion through 2035 on renewable energy generation capacity, electric transmission lines, gas-powered data center hubs, and other capital projects. This heavy investment should support more than 8% annual adjusted earnings-per-share growth through 2035. Despite that heavy investment, NextEra plans to continue increasing its dividend (6% annual growth expected in 2027 and 2028). With a yield above 2.5% and above-average growth over the next decade, NextEra Energy could deliver powerful total returns for its investors.

Top-tier energy stocks

The world will continue to need more energy in the future. Few companies are in a better position to capitalize on the economy's surging energy needs than Brookfield Renewable, Enbridge, and NextEra Energy. If you have $1,000 to invest, they'd be worth every penny right now.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Enbridge, and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.