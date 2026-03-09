Got $1,000 to Invest? This Tech Stock Could Be the Smartest Move Right Now

Key Points

Innodata helps companies prepare high-quality data for AI applications.

Its stock looks reasonably valued relative to its long-term growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Innodata ›

Over the past few decades, the market's top tech stocks have turned a modest $1,000 investment into hundreds of thousands of dollars. But to replicate those multibagger gains over the next decade, investors should focus on the less valuable stocks -- which still have significant upside potential -- rather than multi-trillion-dollar tech titans like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

One of those stocks is Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD), which has surged more than 720% over the past five years but is still valued at about $1.5 billion. Let's see why it's a smart buy today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Innodata's data annotation skills are finally paying off

When Innodata went public in 1993, it didn't attract much attention because it was a slow-growth provider of content digitization, digital publishing, and data enrichment services. But in 2018, it launched a suite of task-specific microservices that efficiently annotated and prepared large amounts of high-quality data for AI applications.

There was a fertile market for these niche services, since tech companies often spent about 80% of their time annotating and preparing the data for their AI projects. Only the remaining 20% of that time was used to train the actual AI algorithms.

Therefore, it made sense to outsource that prep work to Innodata's platform. Today, at least five of the Magnificent Seven companies already use Innodata's services to clean up their data. That's why its revenue more than quadrupled from $56 million in 2019 to $252 million in 2025. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also turned positive again in 2023, more than tripled in 2024, and rose 68% to $58 million in 2025.

How much bigger could Innodata grow?

From 2025 to 2027, analysts expect Innodata's revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow at CAGRs of 31% and 19%, respectively. Those are impressive growth rates for a stock that trades at 4 times this year's sales and 24 times its adjusted EBITDA.

At the end of 2025, Innodata had $82 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a positive operating cash flow, and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6. That strong financial foundation gives it plenty of room to expand its AI capabilities. It also makes it a tempting takeover target for a larger AI infrastructure services company.

Innodata must expand its customer base to reduce its dependence on its Magnificent Seven, and it needs to prove that new generative AI services won't render it obsolete. But if it addresses those challenges, it could have plenty of room to expand as the AI boom continues.

Should you buy stock in Innodata right now?

Before you buy stock in Innodata, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Innodata wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.