Got $1,000 to Invest? This Stock Could Turn It Into $100,000 in 10 Years.

Key Points

Nano Nuclear is designing microreactors that can fit on a semi-truck.

A hundredfold gain to the stock would put the company's market cap at $100 billion.

Success will be contingent on obtaining licensing as well as the widespread adoption of microreactor technology.

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Picture a nuclear power plant, with its hourglass cooling towers, its domed reactor buildings, the box-shaped buildings with control rooms and backup pumps, and the atomic trefoils on doors and fences surrounding the perimeter.

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That's quite a lot to fit into your head. Now imagine this power plant, about 800 or so acres, condensed into a box that can fit inside a shipping container. That is the kind of microreactor that Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) is trying to get certified.

It's a radical idea, with far-reaching implications. A reactor of that size could fit close to data centers, where electricity generated from the reactor could give life to artificial intelligence (AI) around the clock. These reactors could also be shipped to military zones, Arctic research facilities, mining camps, even underwater and into space -- two extreme environments that Nano really does hope to power.

Nano Nuclear stock currently trades at around $20 a share, with a market cap of $1 billion. A hundredfold gain in the stock, which would turn $1,000 into $100,000, would raise its market valuation to $100 billion.

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) recently declared nuclear energy "the answer to the world's power shortage," citing a $10 trillion potential market opportunity. The opportunity for Nano, in short, is there.

Nano's reactor potential is enormous (or small, depending on how you look at it), but its present reality is more sobering. The company lacks certification to deploy reactors commercially. It doesn't have meaningful revenue now, and in two years, its revenue likely won't be much more encouraging.

For those who can stay invested over the long run -- think, a decade or so -- the upside on Nano could be enormous.

However, plenty of execution risks remain, the foremost being obtaining licensing. Additionally, Nano Nuclear must achieve commercial success, which will be contingent on the widespread adoption of microreactor technology. These are tall conditions, but for aggressive growth stock investors, Nano could be a rewarding nuclear play on AI power.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Steven Porrello has positions in Nano Nuclear Energy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.