Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Buy in March While They're on Sale.

Key Points

Amazon is trading at a discount to its brick-and-mortar peers while growing more quickly.

Crocs stock is cheap and generating a lot of cash, while having a turnaround opportunity in front of it.

Jakks Pacific stock is cheap and should benefit from a strong children's movie slate this year.

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There are some great bargains to be found in the consumer space. If you're looking for some cheap stocks with big potential, this is a great place to go bargain hunting.

Let's look at three stocks you can invest $1,000 in right now.

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1. Amazon

We don't have to dig too deep to find our first bargain consumer stock. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the undisputed leader in e-commerce and has long traded at a premium to its brick-and-mortar peers. However, that is no longer the case, with the stock now trading at a huge discount compared to Walmart and Costco.

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of below 28 times analyst estimates, the stock is on sale, especially when compared to the over 40 times multiples of its two rivals. It is also growing its retail sales at a quicker pace, while at the same time seeing strong operating leverage, as its investments in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) drive efficiency gains.

On top of that, the company is also the market-share leader in cloud computing, where its revenue is beginning to accelerate. Amazon has formed partnerships with top AI model makers, including Anthropic and OpenAI, and is spending aggressively to drive growth.

With a little more than $1,000, investors can buy five shares of Amazon.

2. Crocs

With a forward P/E of approximately 6 times and a free-cash-flow yield of 16%, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock is in the deep discount bin. The footwear maker has struggled following its disastrous acquisition of the HeyDude brand, which, unbeknownst to the company at the time, had serious inventory and channel issues that have lingered.

The company worked aggressively to finally try to clean up these issues in 2025, and it should start to see that business stabilize later this year. If it can return the brand to growth, it would be a big boost to the stock. HeyDude has been such a drag that any improvement could go a long way.

Meanwhile, the company's core Crocs business is stable. North America sales have been down, but the company is seeing strong international growth. It plans to aggressively expand its retail footprint in international markets this year, with it set to open up to 250 new stores, mostly in China, India, and Western Europe. The company is also leaning into new silhouettes, like sandals, and product innovation to help reinvigorate growth.

Crocs is a solid turnaround candidate, with a lot of upside if it can straighten out HeyDude and improve North American sales. With $1,000, investors can buy about 12 shares of the stock.

3. Jakks Pacific

While Jakks Pacific's (NASDAQ: JAKK) stock has had a strong start to the year, up more than 20%, it still finds itself in the bargain bin, trading at a forward P/E of under 6.5 times. 2025 was a challenging year for the company, with tariffs and some consumer segments stressed due to higher prices. However, it was still able to maintain a strong balance sheet, ending the year with $54 million in cash and no debt.

Notably, despite this difficult operating environment, the company was able to achieve its highest gross margin in more than 15 years at 32.4%, as it improved inventory management and became more cost-disciplined. The company has refused to get into discounting wars and is more focused on profitability over just revenue growth.

Meanwhile, Jakks should benefit this year from the strong children's movie slate, which helps feed into both its toys and costume businesses. This is a huge year for children's movies, with some big-time releases like Toy Story 5, Moana, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Minions 3, and Paw Patrol 3. Halloween also falls on a Saturday, which can be a boost to its costume business.

Overall, Jakks is a cheap stock with some nice catalysts coming this year. With around $1,000, investors can scoop up 50 shares.

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Amazon, Crocs, and JAKKS Pacific. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.