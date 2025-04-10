Got $1,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

Sudden drops in the stock market can raise anxiety, but these dips can also earn you significant returns when the dust settles. If you have $1,000 sitting around after taking care of other priorities like paying bills, now is a great time to put it to work in quality stocks.

If you're looking to double your money, you need to focus on stocks of companies showing high sales and/or earnings growth potential. Finding a stock that doubles in just one year requires some luck, but stretching out your time horizon up to five years is doable. Here are two stocks that have strong fundamentals and significant growth potential to double your money by 2030, if not sooner.

1. Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) creates computer chips for consumer PCs, game consoles, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in data centers. AMD's business has experienced mixed results that have weighed on the stock lately. But the company's growth in the data center market could lift the shares to new highs over the next few years.

AMD is showing the business growth that could send the stock rocketing to new highs. Revenue growth accelerated over the last year and grew 24% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024. Its data center business is experiencing strong momentum, with segment revenue nearly doubling in 2024 to a record $12.6 billion.

CEO Lisa Su expects sales of its data center AI chips, such as the MI300 series of graphics processing units (GPUs), to deliver tens of billions worth of revenue in the coming years. "We have made outstanding progress building the foundational product, technology and customer relationships needed to capture a meaningful portion of this market," Su said.

On the consumer side, Intel is a tough competitor, since it still controls about 70% of the chips in PCs and has substantial resources to invest in innovation. But demand for AMD's Ryzen processors drove strong revenue growth last year. Client segment revenue hit a record $7.1 billion in 2024, up 52% year-over-year. AMD is designing processors that bring optimal performance for Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant, which could lead to more growth.

AMD's stock is trading at a valuation that could attract more investor attention if the company continues to report big numbers from its data center and PC products. It currently trades at just 19 times this year's earnings estimate, which seems like a bargain for a company that analysts expect to grow earnings at an annualized rate of 29% in the coming years. That is enough growth to potentially double AMD stock in just three years, assuming the shares are still trading at the same earnings multiple.

2. Pinterest

A social media stock might not sound as exciting as an AI stock, but investors shouldn't overlook the impressive turnaround in Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) business over the last few years. The stock hasn't yet caught up to the company's performance. Analysts expect the company to show strong earnings growth in the coming years, yet the stock trades at just 14 times this year's earnings.

Pinterest has a large and growing base of users that are typically shopping for something. This high buyer intent is very attractive to advertisers, and Pinterest is starting to show strong growth because of it. Revenue grew 19% to $3.6 billion in 2024, which is the level of growth that can double the stock within a five-year period.

Pinterest's visual app helps 553 monthly active users find inspiration for things like cooking, travel, or interior design. It made a deal with Amazon a few years ago to allow users to click and buy something they find on the platform. This partnership made a big difference in Pinterest's ability to monetize its users, as average revenue per user in the U.S. and Canada improved 11% year-over-year in 2024's fourth quarter.

There are still areas for improvement. Pinterest's new Performance+ tool leverages the power of AI to boost ad performance and create more revenue opportunities. Moreover, Pinterest is also using AI to bring more relevant content to users, which can have a significant impact on user engagement and advertising.

The digital advertising market is currently worth $800 billion, providing substantial room for growth. Analysts expect Pinterest's earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 28% over the next several years, which could double your money in five years, if not sooner, from current share prices.

