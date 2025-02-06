Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale

Buying shares of growing companies when they are offering solid value can help you build wealth over many years. If you have extra cash you don't need for paying bills or reducing debt, here are two stocks that can set up you up for outstanding returns in the coming years.

1. Roku

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of the leading brands in streaming, with more than 85 million households using its platform. It offers a mix of free ad-supported and premium content, which is resonating with consumers. The stock has doubled since bottoming out in 2022, but is trading well off its peak.

Over the last year, improving financial results have created more positive sentiment around the shares. In the third quarter, revenue and streaming households grew at double-digit rates over the year-ago quarter. While Roku is still working at earning a consistent profit from operations, trailing-12-month free cash flow increased 56% through Q3 2024 to $157 million, indicating the potential to earn a healthy profit as the business continues to grow.

International markets are driving the greatest amount of growth in the number of households using Roku, but these markets are lagging the U.S. in terms of monetization. As these markets mature, Roku should see higher revenue per user and improving margins.

Management is also working to trim costs to shore up the bottom line. Through the first three quarters of 2024, operating expenses decreased by 17% year over year. With revenue up on lower costs, Roku is closer to turning a profit. Operating losses narrowed from $688 million in the first nine months of 2023 to $179 million year to date through Q3 2024.

Strong revenue growth and improving profitability have sent the shares higher over the last 12 months. On a price-to-sales (P/S) basis, the stock recently traded at a sales multiple of 3.08, which is on par with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) average. As the business continues to report double-digit growth in revenue and narrows losses, the stock could climb higher.

2. JD.com

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is one of the leading e-commerce operators in China. Its share price has fallen well off its previous peak due to a weak economy and sales growth. But the stock is trading at just 9 times 2025 earnings estimates, which is a bargain.

JD is still generating profitable growth that could support a higher valuation. Revenue grew 5% year over year in Q3, driven by growth in the active customer base and improvement in shopping frequency.

Importantly, the company's supply chain and infrastructure, which it spent 20 years building, is helping control costs and generate improving margins. Adjusted net income grew nearly 30% year over year in Q3.

JD has seen steady gains in general merchandise for three consecutive quarters. It's also seeing strong momentum in supermarkets and apparel, indicating a solid competitive position in China's e-commerce market. Management continues to optimize costs and boost efficiency that will allow the business to stay competitive in these areas.

JD is also returning excess cash to shareholders. It paid $1.2 billion in dividends to shareholders last year and just announced a new share repurchase program worth $5 billion over the next three years. That is almost 10% of the stock's current market cap (share price times total shares outstanding) and suggests the shares are undervalued.

The stock is trading at a very low multiple of earnings that could lead to handsome gains as China's economy recovers.

