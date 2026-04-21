Got $1,000? The 1 Beaten-Down Software Stock I'd Buy Before the Rebound Hits

Key Points

While the broader software selloff is driven by fears of AI disruption, Dynatrace is actually building AI directly into its core product (observability + AI agents).

Despite strong earnings, cash flow, and a $1 billion buyback, Dynatrace has been pulled down with the sector.

10 stocks we like better than Dynatrace ›

The software sector has had a genuinely rough stretch. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV) fell nearly 19% in 2026 through April 20. A lot of software companies got sold off, not because their businesses broke, but because investors decided to ask hard questions about artificial intelligence (AI) disruption all at once.

That's exactly the kind of investing environment that creates opportunities and brings certain stocks to the forefront for closer examination. One stock that stands out to me right now amid the software sector selloff is Dynatrace (NYSE: DT). If you have $1,000 available to invest, it might serve you well to put it toward buying shares in this stock. Here's why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

An AI backbone stock

Dynatrace makes AI-powered observability software. This is the technology that monitors and optimizes the performance of cloud environments, applications, and the AI models running on top of them. That last part is important. As enterprises rush to deploy AI workloads, those workloads have to run reliably at scale. Dynatrace is what tells you when they don't, and more importantly, why.

In February 2026, Dynatrace reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that beat the high end of its own guidance across every major growth and profitability metric. The company then authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, a substantial commitment relative to its market cap that signals management's genuine conviction that the stock is undervalued. Between October 2025 and February 2026, the company had already repurchased more than 5 million shares for $232 million.

At its Perform 2026 user conference, Dynatrace announced a new generation of platform capabilities it calls Dynatrace Intelligence, including AI agents that run natively across major software providers. For a company supposedly disrupted by AI, it's building AI agents as a core product. There's something clarifying about that.

Dynatrace has held up better than most in its peer group -- down about 14% in 2026 compared to the sector's broader 24% decline -- which suggests its relative quality. But it still got dragged down by sentiment, not fundamentals.

Cash-flow positive, strong clients

With $1,000, what you're buying is a cash-flow-positive observability platform with a $1 billion buyback behind it, a growing AI product line, and a valuation that has been compressed by a sectorwide fear trade rather than anything specific to Dynatrace's actual business. When the software sector bottoms, the highest-quality names with the most concrete AI product stories tend to lead out. Dynatrace is that name.

The risk is that the AI disruption fear is partially valid, and observability software is not immune to compression over time. That's a real concern. But for a patient investor with $1,000 and a two- to three-year horizon, this is where I'd start.

Should you buy stock in Dynatrace right now?

Before you buy stock in Dynatrace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dynatrace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.