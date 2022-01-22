Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

You don't need a fortune to invest in the stock market and build wealth. A $5,000 investment that grows 10% for 20 years would end up being worth more than $33,000. While you won't be able to retire off of that, the more quality $5,000 investments you can afford to make, the more likely you'll be able to have a good nest egg when you do retire.

A couple of good places to invest $5,000 today include Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO). These growth stocks have some exciting potential -- not just in 2022 but also in the long term.

1. Hologic

Medical device and diagnostics maker Hologic has been generating significant revenue growth from its COVID-19 tests. A few months ago, the company released results for its fiscal year ended Sept. 25. For the last quarter, revenue was down 2.3% to $1.3 billion from the prior-year period (due to lower revenue from its COVID-19 assays); however, for the full year revenue grew an impressive 49% to $5.6 billion. Net income also jumped 68% to $1.87 billion for the year.

The company says its COVID-19 tests all detect the omicron variant of the disease, making them vital in tracking the spread of omicron. And given the emergence of the new variant and the concerns surrounding it, it's little surprise that Hologic says it is on track to smash its guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Previously, the company projected sales of no more than $1.15 billion. But in January, it released preliminary numbers for the quarter (ended Dec. 25), and revenue will be at $1.47 billion -- 28% higher than the top-end of its guidance.

It can be risky to invest in a company where revenue can swing wildly depending on the state of the pandemic, but Hologic does more than just diagnostics. It also provides various women's health products that generate meaningful year-over-year growth. The company projects that in Q1, its breast health segment will grow at an 8% rate, similar to the boost it expects in its gynecological division. Its skeletal health business (addressing issues likes osteoporosis) is growing at a slightly higher rate of around 9%.

There's definitely some risk with Hologic, but with the business generating profit margins of 33% over the past year and growing beyond just COVID-19 tests, there's a lot to like about this healthcare company. Plus, its shares have fallen 10% in the past month (vs. a 2% drop for the S&P 500). Hologic is a stock that growth investors should consider adding to their portfolios.

2. Take-Two Interactive

Video game company Take-Two Interactive is another attractive growth stock investors should consider buying on the dip. In the past month, its shares are down 12% on the heels of the company announcing that it is acquiring mobile gaming business Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) for $12.7 billion.

Take-Two is paying $9.86 per share for the company -- or a 64% premium to its closing price on Jan. 7. However, that can be misleading given that Zynga's shares declined 35% in 2021. This is the equivalent of Take-Two paying nearly no premium had it bought the company at the start of last year.

However, it's not surprising in a purchase announcement that the company making the acquisition falls in price as investors often question whether it paid too much. But Zynga is a quality growth stock to own. The company projects its 2021 revenue will top $2.8 billion -- more than double the $1.3 billion it recorded in 2019.

The business will complement Take-Two's existing games well, including such popular titles as Red Dead Redemption and the Grand Theft Auto series. According to twitchtracker.com, Grand Theft Auto V is the third-most-watched game this month on Twitch, a video-game streaming site. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a bit further behind at No. 30.

Take-Two's net revenue for the six months ended Sept. 30 was about flat from the prior year at $1.7 billion. But that was when the economy was in the midst of opening back up, and so it does not appear to be a long-term problem. Revenue in fiscal 2021 (Take-Two's year ends in March) was $3.4 billion, up 9% from the previous year and 26% higher than fiscal 2019's tally.

Adding Zynga into the mix will certainly inject Take-Two with another, helpful revenue stream. And with the dip in price, now may be a great time to buy the stock.

