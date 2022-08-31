Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

If you've got $5,000 you can afford to invest in the stock market right now, there are some good deals out there. Even a 10% return on that kind of investment can mean a $500 profit for your portfolio. And the stocks listed here have the potential for far more than that result.

Although it can be unnerving investing in stocks that have fallen hard, if you're willing to buy and hold, the payoff can be significant. A couple of stocks that look particularly appealing right now are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

1. GoodRx

GoodRx provides people with an easy way to save on prescription medication through its coupons. There are premium plans that they can sign up for that cost a monthly fee and can lead to more savings, but the basic plan doesn't cost users anything.

Shares of GoodRx are down an astounding 81% this year, which is far worse than the S&P 500's 15% drop thus far. As scary as that looks, the stock isn't as risky a holding as it was at the beginning of the year. Back then, the stock was trading at more than 120 times its future earnings (based on analyst expectations).

With GoodRx's rapid decline, it's now down to a much more tenable multiple of just 23. While investors may still think that's a bit high -- the average healthcare stock trades at less than 16 times its future profits -- both investors and analysts could be underrating the stock right now.

GoodRx showed signs of hope in its latest quarterly earnings report. Revenue of $191.8 million for the period ended June 30 rose 9% year over year. Although that was down from previous quarters, the slumping revenue was due to a key grocer that was not accepting coupons during the period. The issue, however, has since been resolved.

Better days are likely ahead for GoodRx, and the stock has the potential to surprise investors this year and outperform from here on out. Trading at around $6 per share, the healthcare stock remains near its 52-week low of $5.61. Although there's some risk with GoodRx, it could make for a good buy over the long haul, especially as consumers look for ways to keep their costs down and seek out its coupons.

2. Shopify

Shopify's popular e-commerce platform makes it easy for anyone to become a merchant and sell products and services online. But with the pandemic-related boom in online spending dying down, Shopify's growth rate has taken a beating.

Sales of $1.3 billion for the period ended June 30 were up just 16% year over year. That's nominal compared to a year ago, when sales grew at a rate of 57%. As a result, the stock is down 77% this year, performing nearly as badly as GoodRx. Even a stock split has failed to drum up any excitement in the tech stock.

It makes sense for a drop in the share price to take place on the lighter sales numbers and amid a concerning outlook for the economy. However, it has gotten so bad that Shopify's stock now trades around where it was in late 2019, before the pandemic. If investors had the opportunity a year or two ago to buy Shopify's stock at 2019 levels, they would have likely jumped at the opportunity to do so.

But now, with short-term concerns about the company's growth weighing down Shopify, the stock has suddenly become undesirable. That can be a mistake, as e-commerce sales are still going to rise in the long term. Analysts at Morgan Stanley project that globally, the e-commerce market could be worth $5.4 trillion in 2026, up from $3.3 trillion today.

Earlier this year, Shopify also announced a partnership with Chinese tech company JD.com, which will help U.S. merchants reach the Chinese market. It can give Shopify another growth opportunity to focus on while also making its business more diversified.

Trading at just over $32, Shopify's stock is not far from its 52-week low of $29.72. Although it may take some time, as the economy strengthens and inflation slows down, Shopify could become a hot buy again.

