Got $5,000? It's Not Too Late to Buy These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

A $5,000 investment can go a long way when you put it into quality stocks that are performing well, pay dividends, and aren't expensive. Those three elements can set you up for some strong gains as even a 10% return on that size of an investment would mean a profit of $500.

Three stocks that have been doing even better than that this year are Cigna (NYSE: CI), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and General Mills (NYSE: GIS). They're all up more than 15% in 2022 -- and despite their already-strong returns, here's why they can still make for solid buys today.

1. Cigna

Health insurer Cigna generally makes for a stable investment. The company provides investors with a good, all-around way to invest in the healthcare industry. In addition to providing healthcare insurance, it offers pharmacy benefits services, and last year it acquired virtual care company MDLive, positioning it for some terrific opportunities in a fast-growing industry.

Cigna's business at its core is stable, and that may be a key reason why investors have been flocking to it during what has been a very unstable year in the markets. Up 42% year to date, it has soundly outperformed the struggling S&P 500, which despite recent gains remains down 21%. Cigna also pays a modest dividend yield of 1.4%, and it trades at under 20 times its trailing profits -- the average healthcare stock trades at a multiple of 21.

There's some good value in Cigna here for investors as the business consistently posts a profit and has strong financials. Last quarter (for the period ended Sept. 30) it boosted its guidance for adjusted revenue, which excludes special non-recurring items, by $1 billion to at least $179 billion for the full year. It also projects that adjusted operating income will be $7.2 billion.

Cigna is a low-risk investment that should be able to climb higher in the long run given its relatively modest valuation and the attractive opportunities in telehealth.

2. ExxonMobil

If you want to take advantage of elevated oil prices, a top name to consider is ExxonMobil. The company's oil and natural gas exploration activities span six continents, and the business is in a great position to benefit from rising commodity prices.

This year the stock has been soaring, up an incredible 86%. It's trading at all-time highs, but with the price of oil remaining high as well, it could continue to build off of those gains. Through the first three quarters of the year, the company's earnings have totaled $43 billion -- more than three times the $14.2 billion profit that Exxon posted a year ago. And the company's profits may remain strong, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has recently agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels/day, which could help keep oil prices elevated.

Even if oil prices remain stable at where they are today, that could set up ExxonMobil's stock for a better valuation. It currently trades at low earnings multiple of nine, which suggests that investors are still unconvinced that the price of oil will remain at these levels. But that could be a mistake given that demand for air travel looks strong and the Russian invasion of Ukraine also doesn't look to be ending anytime soon. Add in OPEC's production cuts on top of that, and there are plenty of reasons to be bullish on the price of oil.

In addition to a low valuation, income investors will also love Exxon for its dividend, which currently yields an impressive 3.2% -- well above the S&P 500 average of 1.8%.

3. General Mills

Packaged foods company General Mills has also been a hot buy given that it's a relatively safe stock -- its shares are up 17% thus far in 2022. The company's products are popular in households around the world. General Mills has more than 100 brands in its portfolio, including Cheerios, Betty Crocker, and Pillsbury.

The strength of the company's brands are what makes General Mills an attractive stock to own amid rising inflation. Even though the company has made multiple price increases this year, the business still generated sales growth of 4% last quarter (ended Aug. 28). Revenue totaling $4.7 billion was up due to higher price realization, which more than offset declines in volume.

Its adjusted net earnings (which excluded the impact of a divestiture gain this past quarter) totaled $671.1 million, and rose 10% from the prior-year period. Management also boosted its expectations for the fiscal year (which ends in May), and is now projecting organic net sales growth of between 6% and 7% -- up from a previous forecast of between 4% and 5%.

General Mills stock trades at less than 17 times earnings, which is in line with the S&P 500 average. But with strong results likely to continue for the business, it should be able to continue to outperform the market. Investors can also pad their gains with the stock's above-average dividend yield of 2.7%.

