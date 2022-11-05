Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

Albert Einstein called compound interest the eighth wonder of the world. That's because it can do wonders for your money. For example, an investment that earns a 10% annual rate of return can double your money in about seven years.

You don't have to take as much risk as you might think to earn that level of return. For example, since 1973, the average dividend-paying stock has delivered a 9.6% annualized total return, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Meanwhile, dividend growers have done even better, producing a nearly 10.7% annualized total return.

With that as a base, two stocks that are likely to deliver steady dividend growth through the end of the decade are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). Because of that, $3,000 invested across these stocks could grow to more than $6,000 by 2030.

Powerful growth ahead

Brookfield Renewable has been a compounding machine over the years. The renewable energy producer has delivered 17% annualized total returns since its formation over two decades ago. It has maintained that pace over the last seven years, tripling investors' money.

Over the last decade, Brookfield Renewable has grown its funds from operations (FFO) at a more than 10% annual rate. That gave it the money to increase its dividend by at least 5% per year during that timeframe.

The company could grow even faster in the future. Brookfield Renewable has a trio of organic drivers: Inflation-driven rate escalations on existing power sales contracts, locking in higher power prices as legacy contracts expire, and completing new development projects. This gives it lots of visible growth. These factors should drive 6% to 12% annual FFO per share growth through at least 2027.

Meanwhile, it sees its ability to continue making value-enhancing acquisitions adding up to another 9% to its bottom line each year. That's up to 20% annual growth. Add in its dividend -- which currently yields 4% and should grow by 5% to 9% per year -- and Brookfield should have plenty of power to produce double-digit total annual returns through the rest of this decade.

Lots of embedded growth drivers

Prologis has created a lot of wealth for its investors in recent years. The industrial REIT has benefited from the strong demand for warehouse space to support the growth in e-commerce. Over the last five years, Prologis has grown its core FFO at an 11% compound annual rate while increasing its dividend at a 12% compound annual pace. That's helped support total annual returns of around 17% over the last seven years, which has nearly tripled its value.

Prologis expects to continue growing briskly. The warehouse operator leases its facilities under long-term contracts. Because of that, it has yet to capture the full value of the rise in rental rates in recent years.

The company estimates that there's a 56% gap between in-place lease rates and current market rents. That leads Prologis to forecast it can grow its same-store net operating income at an 8% to 10% annual rate for the next several years by capturing higher market rents as existing leases expire.

In addition to that embedded rent growth, Prologis has an extensive pipeline of new warehouses under construction and in development. The company also recently acquired its closest rival, Duke Realty, in a deal that will boost FFO immediately while enhancing its growth rate in the coming years. These growth drivers should support double-digit FFO growth for the next several years. Add in Prologis' 3%-yielding and growing dividend, and it has the potential to produce the returns needed to double investors' money over the next decade.

These compounding machines should continue doing their thing

Brookfield Renewable and Prologis have been phenomenal wealth creators over the years. They've more than doubled their investors' money over the last seven years by growing their cash flow and above-average dividends at attractive rates.

They'll likely continue delivering sustained high growth rates for the next several years. Both have lots of visible growth ahead, increasing the probability that they can produce attractive total returns. That makes them lower-risk options for those seeking investments that could double their money by the end of the decade.

