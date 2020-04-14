Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy You Might Have Overlooked.

I suspect that most investors realize that the coronavirus-fueled stock market correction presents a great opportunity to buy stocks. Many don't have as much cash as they'd like to invest, though. And it can be overwhelming to try to pick the best stocks to buy with a limited amount of funds.

There are plenty of great stocks to consider. If you've got $3,000 to invest (or even less), here are three stocks to buy that you might have overlooked.

1. Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) provides software that helps analysts make sense of tons of data. Many data analytics tools require programming or lots of manual effort. Not Alteryx's platform. No coding is required, and its software connects to all of the leading data providers and analytics tools, even those of its rivals.

Because of its ease of use and flexibility, Alteryx's platform has become very popular. Its customer base includes around 36% of the Global 2000. Alteryx picked up the 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice award for data science and machine learning platforms. And its 75% year-over-year sales growth reported in Q4 underscores even more just how popular its platform has become.

To be sure, Alteryx remains a small fish in a big pond. It faces several competitors with deep pockets. The company's profits aren't increasing nearly as much as its revenue is as Alteryx invests in growing its business.

However, there's a $49 billion addressable market for Alteryx to go after. The company has a strong customer base, an excellent product, and a smart strategy for increasing its share of the significant big data analytics market. I think that Alteryx is a fantastic growth stock to buy while shares are lower than they've been in several months.

2. Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) owns and operates renewable energy assets. As of the end of 2019, the company had 219 hydroelectric facilities, 102 wind facilities, and 4,934 solar facilities generating electricity in 15 countries.

And Brookfield Renewable is getting even bigger. The company already owned 62% of TerraForm Power. It's now planning to acquire the rest of TerraForm in a deal that will allow it to control around $50 billion of renewable energy assets.

Future growth should be a slam dunk. Wind and solar are now the lowest-cost bulk source of electricity. Countries and states have a long way to go to meet their 2030 targets of renewable power generation.

Another attractive plus for Brookfield Renewable is its dividend. The company's dividend currently yields more than 4.7%. Brookfield thinks that it can increase its dividend payout by 5% to 9% annually over the next several years. This is the kind of under-the-radar stock that should be a big winner for long-term investors.

3. Livongo Health

Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) uses technology to help individuals more effectively manage their chronic conditions. The company's artificial intelligence (AI) engine generates "applied health signals" that translate health and claims data into personalized coaching that improves health outcomes and lowers costs.

Diabetes was Livongo's first chronic condition to target. However, the company is expanding into other areas, including hypertension, behavioral health, and weight management. The value that Livongo adds has proven to be attractive to corporate clients. Over 30% of the Fortune 500 are Livongo Health customers. Livongo's revenue skyrocketed 148% higher in 2019.

Probably the biggest knock against Livongo Health is that it continues to lose money. But the company's CEO, Zane Burke, thinks that Livongo is "on a march to profitability." I think Burke's optimism is warranted as Livongo rapidly builds up its customer base.

There's a massive opportunity for Livongo. In diabetes alone, the company's current membership comprises only a tiny sliver of the total number of patients worldwide. Livongo estimates that its immediately addressable market in diabetes and hypertension totals nearly $47 billion annually. The company doesn't have to capture much of that market to deliver huge growth.

Keith Speights owns shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alteryx and Livongo Health Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

