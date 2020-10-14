Got $3,000? 3 Off-the-Radar Stocks That Can Make You Rich

This has been a year that the investment community won't soon forget. The uncertainty and panic surrounding the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic sent the CBOE Volatility Index to its highest reading in history during the first quarter, and has taken investors on a wild ride.

The good news amid this chaos is that volatility often breeds opportunity. Since every sizable stock-market correction in history has eventually been erased by a bull-market rally, dips in equities are always an opportunity to buy into high-quality companies.

In 2020, there have been no shortage of popular stocks added to investors' portfolios. The FAANG stocks, electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, and virtually every initial public offering, are examples of companies in the spotlight that investors can't stop buying.

But great stocks can also be found behind the scenes. If you have, say, $3,000 that won't be needed to cover emergencies or pay bills, that's more than enough to potentially get rich by investing in this trio of off-the-radar stocks.

Lovesac

When you think of fast-growing stocks with game-changing potential, you think of furniture retailers, right? Yeah, neither do I -- unless it's Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE).

The company is a developer and retailer of modern furniture designs that primarily speak to millennials. Lovesac offers everything from chic beanbag-style furniture to "sactionals," which are sectional couches that allow for all sorts of rearrangement and color combinations. You'd think the premium price Lovesac asks for its furniture would scare away a generation taught to be mindful of a good deal, but that hasn't proven to be the case.

During the company's fiscal second quarter, ended Aug. 2, Lovesac saw sales rise nearly 29% to $61.9 million. The figures that really stood out are the 72.4% comparable-sales growth experienced in Q2 2021, even with comparable showroom sales down by 45.3%, and the near-quintupling in year-over-year internet sales (up 387.2%). Lovesac's omnichannel presence has allowed it to thrive during a period where virtually all furniture retailers are getting throttled.

Another catalyst working in its favor is the fact that more of Lovesac's customers are buying sets or complementary accessories. Rather than making a single sale, Lovesac is seeing repeat business and/or larger tickets.

Between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2024, Lovesac has a real shot to double its full-year sales, as well as push into recurring profitability by as soon as 2022. Though innovation and building out its omnichannel presence remains paramount, Lovesac has the opportunity to become a furniture staple for consumers craving modern and functional furniture.

Jushi Holdings

When it comes to marijuana stocks, you probably know all the big names: Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth up in Canada, and Curaleaf or Green Thumb Industries in the United States. But have you heard about Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF)?

Jushi is a vertically integrated multistate operator that currently has a presence in seven states. What's particularly interesting about the company is that it's focused its attention on limited-license states. This means a good degree of its sales will be either protected from competition or likelier to obtain substantive share in its three focus states (Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Illinois). Illinois, in particular, should top $1 billion in annual weed sales by 2024.

Operationally, Jushi has been killing it recently. Sales in the second quarter, ended in June, rocketed 73% higher from the sequential first quarter. Although new store openings are certainly playing a role in pushing sales higher, investors shouldn't overlook organic growth from existing locations. Jushi delivered 330% organic sequential quarterly growth from its two Illinois locations and roughly 50% organic growth from its core Pennsylvania dispensaries.

Looking ahead, Jushi expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be positive in the fourth quarter and land between $40 million and $50 million in 2021. Likewise, the company's annual sales run rate should spike from $89 million in July 2020 to between $200 million and $250 million in 2021.

Best of all, Jushi's management team has taken part in a number of financing rounds, which means its executives have skin in the game, just like the company's shareholders. This small-cap cannabis company could really surprise long-term investors.

SSR Mining

Finally, I'd suggest taking $3,000 and buying my single best investment idea for October (as well as my largest personal holding), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM).

Gold and silver miner SSR Mining has had an odd year. As of this past weekend, it was essentially flat on a year-to-date basis. However, we've witnessed the spot price for gold jump by 26% and silver rise 50% since the year began. That doesn't make a lot of sense, given that higher spot prices will substantially increase SSR Mining's operating cash flow.

The way I see it, there's a macro and company-specific case to be made here. On a macro basis, the outlook for gold has never been more lustrous. Global bond yields have plunged, and the Federal Reserve has been clear that interest rates aren't going to be raised for many years. When coupled with a ballooning money supply tied to the Fed's quantitative easing measures, all the catalysts are in place for gold to hit a fresh nominal high.

As for SSR Mining, it recently completed a merger of equals with Turkey's Alacer Gold. The deal brings the highly efficient, low-cost Copler mine into the fold. It'll complement the low-cost Seabee mine, the up-and-coming silver operations in Argentina (Puna), and modest output growth at Marigold in Nevada. All told, the new SSR Mining should easily top 700,000 ounces of gold output this year, with a cash operating margin that should surpass $900/oz.

More importantly, free cash flow through 2022 is expected to come in at $450 million a year. Since this combined company already has a net cash position (which is rare in the mining space), some sort of capital-return program is expected.

Trading at only five times next year's cash flow, SSR Mining has the tools to make gold stock investors rich.

