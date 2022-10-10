Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

The market may be topsy-turvy at the moment as investors weigh the ongoing impact of inflation and fears of recession on business activity. But if you have $3,000 to invest in the stock market right now -- money you aren't pulling from savings and won't need to cover expenses -- it could still be an excellent time to scoop up stocks you intend to buy and hold for the long term.

Let's look at two such stocks to consider putting at least part of that $3,000 investment toward this month.

1. Fiverr: Invest in the global gig economy

According to a recent study by Statista, the global gig economy is on track to generate a gross volume of $455 billion by 2023. To give context on how rapidly this sector of the labor market is growing, the gig economy generated a gross volume of $348 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, another report from Staffing Industry Analysts revealed that the global gig economy produced total revenue of $5.4 trillion in 2021 alone.

And the gig economy is on track to witness explosive growth near and long term. If you want to benefit from that growth, investing in companies that directly support this area of the labor market is an excellent way to do so. And as one of the top freelance platforms in the world, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) is positioned well to capitalize on these trends.

In the most recent quarter, the company's take rate surged by 200 basis points from the year-ago period to 29.8%, and its revenue jumped 13%. Fiverr closed the quarter with 4.2 million active buyers, a 6% increase from the same quarter in the year prior.

Not only has Fiverr increased the cut it receives from transactions on the platform, but buyers are also steadily increasing how much they spend on freelance services. Case in point: Fiverr reported that spending per buyer was up 14% year over year, and the number of buyers on its platform who spend more than $10,000 a year on freelance services rose by an eye-popping 60%.

While the company was still unprofitable in the most recent quarter, management noted: "With market conditions worse than anticipated, when growth becomes expensive, instead of growing at any cost, we decided to prioritize EBITDA and free cash flow, and accelerate the pace toward our long-term target model."

The company delivered adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $4.6 million in the quarter and boosted its cash position to $98.1 million.

As both companies and workers tighten their belts amid fears of a global recession, the gig economy stands to benefit further. For companies, the gig economy presents a prime opportunity to seek the right talent without hiring new employees on a permanent basis. For workers, the gig economy can continue to provide an abundance of opportunities to diversify their income sources as companies scale back hiring.

Whether or not a recession occurs, the flexibility and time freedom that come with participation in the gig economy, coupled with access to a range of professional talent, should continue to draw both freelancers and the clients who hire them to Fiverr's platform. This makes a compelling argument to invest in Fiverr at its current valuation and hold onto it through the near-term volatility.

2. Airbnb: Invest in the future of travel

If you only looked at its share price, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), like many growth-oriented stocks, hasn't exactly had a banner year. The shares are down 37% year to date. But for long-term investors focused on Airbnb's business and its promising path ahead, now may be a prime time to take a position in the stock.

The pandemic has not been an easy period for the company. Airbnb went public in December 2020, a year in which its revenue plunged 30%, and it reported a staggering net loss to the tune of $4.6 billion. The pandemic brought travel to a screeching halt globally. While a recovery finally began, rampant inflation and recession fears have since caused many consumers to pull back on discretionary spending.

All this taken into account, Airbnb has proven itself time and again to be the comeback kid. In full-year 2021, Airbnb grew its revenue by 25% from 2019. And while the company still reported a net loss for the year, it generated a record net income of $55 million in the final quarter of 2021.

In the most recent quarter, Airbnb reported its highest number of quarterly Nights and Experiences booked in its company history, to the tune of more than 103 million. Its revenue jumped 58% year over year to $2.1 billion and 73% higher than in the same quarter in 2019. It was also Airbnb's most profitable second quarter to date, with net income totaling $379 million for the three-month period. As the icing on top, the company closed the quarter with nearly $10 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

Why has Airbnb's recovery story been so completely different from the vast majority of travel stocks? Management attributes this to two key aspects unique to Airbnb's business model, noting the following in its second-quarter report:

First, our business model is adaptable. We have nearly every type of space in nearly every location, so however travel changes, we are able to adapt. And regardless of the economic environment, our guests come to Airbnb because they can find great value, and our Hosts can earn extra income. Second, we've relentlessly innovated while also staying focused and disciplined. During the height of the pandemic, we made many difficult choices to reduce our spending, making us a leaner and more focused company. We've kept this discipline ever since.

Airbnb's innovative business model, strong financials, and decisive leadership spell an exciting path forward for the company long after the current economic headwinds have subsided. For investors with a minimum investment horizon of three to five years, now could be an excellent time to buy this top growth stock.

