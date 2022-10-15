Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

So you have $2,000 (or $500 or $25,000) burning a hole in your pocket, and want to buy some stocks? That's great! First, be sure that you're ready to invest -- meaning that you're not saddled with high-interest rate debt (such as credit cards) and that you'll be investing money that you won't need for at least five years.

You should also have a decent understanding of how (and why) to invest in stocks. Once you do, you can start thinking about whether you want to opt for a simple index fund or two or if you want to carefully choose some individual stocks. Here are three portfolio contenders to consider.

1. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) was a compelling investment nearly a year ago, and its stock is now down more than 50% from then. Is it only 50% as attractive as it was then? Not at all! Its shares are simply on sale.

If you're not familiar with it -- and many people aren't -- you might think of it as a bit of a cross between Amazon.com and PayPal. The company was founded in 1999, and it went public in 2007. Today, it has built what it calls "the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America" -- a region with a population of more than 660 million people (including the Caribbean).

So it's an e-commerce titan, operating in multiple populous countries -- and on top of that, it offers digital payment services via its Mercado Pago platform and even a Mercado Credit service. In its second quarter, the company posted 57% year-over-year revenue growth, on a currency-neutral basis, with Mercado Pago's total payment volume growing by 84% and items sold in the marketplace rising by 12% to 275 million.

2. Adobe

There's a good chance that you associate Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) with just one or two offerings, such as its image editing Photoshop service, its video editing Premiere Pro service, its vector graphics Illustrator software, and/or its Acrobat application, which facilitates the creation, editing, and sharing of Portable Document Format files -- otherwise known as PDFs.

There's much more to the company than that, though. For example, it has a growing Document Cloud segment, which saw its revenue grow 23% year over year in the third quarter. Its Document Cloud includes Adobe Scan (a leading scanning app) and Adobe Acrobat Sign, a digital signature service. Overall, Adobe's revenue grew 13% in the third quarter to a record $4.43 billion. These are solid growth rates, but they were lower than expected, which has not helped the stock price. On top of that, the company is paying some $20 billion for the design specialist Figma -- a price tag that many see as too high.

Those concerns are reflected in Adobe's shares, which were recently down a whopping 59% from their 52-week high. The company's recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 18, about half of its five-year average. This is a great time to ask yourself whether you believe in the company's long-term potential. If you do, consider snapping up some shares -- or add Adobe to your watch list.

3. Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is likely a familiar name to you -- especially if you're familiar with Warren Buffett, who has been at its helm for many decades. It's reasonable to wish you could invest like Buffett and achieve results like his. Most of us can't do that very well, but we can invest with Buffett by holding shares of his company. Do that, and your fortunes will rise and fall with his as you profit from the many businesses under Berkshire's roof.

Berkshire is a conglomerate, owning dozens of great companies in their entirety, such as GEICO, Benjamin Moore, See's Candies, Fruit of the Loom, Clayton Homes, the McLane trucking company, and the entire BNSF railroad. The company is also a major stockholder in some big companies. For instance, it owns roughly 20% of American Express, more than 9% of Coca-Cola, some 12.5% of Bank of America, and about 5.5% of Apple. Buffett has recently been snapping up shares of Occidental Petroleum, and Berkshire recently owned 29% of the company. Another company Berkshire has been buying many shares of is itself. Buffett likes to do so when he sees the stock as undervalued, and he has spent more than $60 billion buying back shares over the past few years.

This is a stock I've held for many years and one I intend to hang on to for a long time. Learn more about Buffett and Berkshire and see if you'd like to own it too.

No matter whether you have $2,000 or more or less to invest, these are still great companies to consider. Remember that you can always buy as little as a single share -- or hundreds of shares, depending on your budget.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Selena Maranjian has positions in Adobe Inc., Amazon, American Express, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), MercadoLibre, and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc., Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), MercadoLibre, and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc., long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.