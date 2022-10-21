Got $1,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

If you're investing in the stock market right now, you know how challenging an environment it's been for investors of all trading styles lately. Whether you gravitate toward growth-oriented stocks, value stocks, or a mixture of both, few companies have been spared the volatility hitting the broader markets.

At the same time, great companies with fantastic businesses that can ride out the storm to the other side continue to make themselves known. If you have $1,000 to invest in the stock market right now, here are three great companies you may want to consider for your buy list.

1. DexCom

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) may not be a household name, but the products and services the company provides are not only constantly in demand but in many cases are lifesaving for its customers. DexCom manufactures and sells continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices and has maintained a leading share of this market through the years.

These devices are used primarily by individuals with type 1 diabetes. In the U.S. alone, there are roughly 1.5 million individuals who have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Beyond the broad cohort of potential users with type 1 diabetes that can continue to benefit from DexCom's products and services, CGM adoption by type 2 diabetics is another key area for growth that is yet largely untapped.

Case in point: A recent study conducted by a diabetes management platform called One Drop found that 90% of participants know about CGM devices and are open to potentially using them, but an eye-popping 83% had still never leveraged this kind of technology. When you consider that type 2 diabetics comprise upwards of 95% of all diabetes cases in the U.S. alone, the prospects for growth in this market are absolutely exponential.

DexCom recorded a solid 2021 with revenue up 27% overall to about $2.5 billion. International markets were particularly strong, surging 44% vs. a gain of 23% in the U.S. In the latest quarter, the company reported a 17% increase in overall revenue over the year-ago period.

With DexCom's broad grip on the global CGM market -- and the much-anticipated released of its new and improved CGM system, the G7 -- the future continues to look bright for this innovative company. At its current share price, a $1,000 investment would get you about 10 shares of DexCom.

2. Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) may not be the first company that comes to mind if you're thinking to invest in the stock market in the current environment. And if Lululemon were a typical apparel brand, given fears of a recession and the current macroeconomic state of things, I might be inclined to agree.

One of the key defining factors about Lululemon that sets it apart from your average retail stock is the specific industry in which the company operates. Athleisure is a multibillion-dollar market in which Lululemon remains at the forefront. The point of athleisure is that you can wear these items from the gym to home to the store to anywhere in between. This versatility lends a certain level of non-cyclicality to the demand a company like Lululemon faces.

Bear in mind that the global athleisure market hit a stunning valuation of $411 billion last year. By 2028, it's estimated that this market will realize a valuation of $793 billion.

Lululemon's continued expansion of its brick-and-mortar as well as online footprints -- the company opened 53 net new stores in 2021 alone and recently launched a new e-commerce site and stores in Spain -- coupled with its execution of targeted plans to realize future growth are all green flags for this growth stock.

Earlier this year, Lululemon announced its five-year growth plan to double its 2021 revenue to $12.5 billion by the year 2026. Considering that the company did exactly that from 2018 to 2021 -- reporting annual revenue of $3.3 billion at the beginning of that period and closing with $6.3 billion at the end of the period -- this isn't a far-flung goal for Lululemon to achieve.

Its fast-growing digital and in-store presences, along with its expansion into men's athleisure -- a segment for which it hit its targeted growth goals two years ahead of schedule -- all bode well for the future of this stock. At its current share price, a $1,000 investment would leave you with about three shares of Lululemon.

3. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a marketplace for matching travelers with homeowners who want to rent out their space -- and it's a stock I write about often. As one who isn't particularly thrilled by the travel sector as an investment space in general, that should emphasize just how much faith I have in Airbnb's ability to realize tremendous growth.

Any way you slice it, Airbnb simply isn't your average travel stock. While this business isn't totally impervious to the global factors that have impacted the travel industry in recent years, Airbnb's recovery and ever-expanding market share have revealed that it simply doesn't respond the same way that other travel stocks do to the forces of cyclicality, macroeconomic factors, and the changing habits of travelers as a whole.

In a recent interview with Quartz magazine, Airbnb's co-founder and chief strategy officer, Nate Blecharczyk, laid out why the company is built to withstand a recession and beyond -- should one hit. He noted that not only was Airbnb launched at the beginning of the Great Recession, but that the platform could have a particular draw for individuals seeking to generate an extra source of income in a tough economic environment now as it did then.

Blecharczyk also noted that for travelers, the ability to find accommodation for any budget in a wide range of areas would continue to have appeal -- even if these economic concerns become a reality in the near future -- and that people will still want to get away for trips even if a recession does hit.

This train of thought certainly bears up if you look at Airbnb's recent financial reports. Even as record-high inflation and virtually endless talk of a recession persist, Airbnb has continued to expand its market share, all while reporting superior business growth. Revenue and nights/experiences booked on the platform shot up 73% and 24%, respectively, in the most recent quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

It was also the most profitable second quarter Airbnb has ever had, with net income totaling $379 million for the three-month period. Plus, long-term rather than short-term travelers continue to rank as Airbnb's fastest-growing cohort of customers. In the most recent quarter alone, long-term stays of 28 days or more were up a whopping 90% from the same quarter in 2019.

At its current share price, a $1,000 investment in Airbnb would give you about eight shares.

