Got $1,000? 2 Safe Stocks to Buy This Month

Are you searching for steady stocks to put your money into right now? While no investment is entirely devoid of risk, you don't have to look far to find stable investments that can stand the test of time in your portfolio while helping you ride out some of the extreme volatility afflicting the market at large.

Today, we're going to look at two such stocks from two very different industries. If you have $1,000 to invest, these companies are worth considering for your buy list right now.

1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

If you're not familiar with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), this healthcare stock is certainly one to put on your radar. The company develops and manufactures medicines that treat rare diseases.

As of right now, it has four approved products, and all of them treat cystic fibrosis. These products capture an astounding 97% of the cystic fibrosis treatment market. Bear in mind, this encapsulates an addressable market on track to hit $9.3 billion by the year 2026, according to Allied Market Research.

However, Vertex has plenty of irons in the fire beyond the cystic fibrosis treatment space. The company's pipeline currently includes candidates targeting rare diseases ranging from beta thalassemia to sickle cell disease to Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

In the most recent quarter, Vertex reported revenue growth of 22% year over year, while its net income rose more than 1,100% from the same period in 2021. It also reported operating income to the tune of $1.1 billion, compared to an operating loss of $38 million in the year-ago period.

Vertex's bottom line growth was spurred by a combination of strong sales and a $900 million payment stemming from its ongoing collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics to develop treatments targeting a range of genetic diseases. The company finished the three-month period with $9.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

And while the S&P 500 has generated a negative total return of approximately 17% over the trailing 12 months, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have delivered a total return of -- wait for it -- more than 50%.

Vertex's continued market dominance in the multi-billion-dollar cystic fibrosis treatment market, key advancements of its clinical pipeline, and continued strong financial results have all contributed to this journey skyward, and make the stock a stand-out contender in the healthcare space right now that investors shouldn't overlook.

2. Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is hardly an unfamiliar name in the world of consumer staples stocks. Most likely, you have at least a few of the company's products lying around your home right now.

From Downy to Pampers to Tide to Charmin to Dawn to Bounty to Swiffer, these basic, everyday household items that consumers need and use regularly -- regardless of what's happening with the market or the economy -- are what gives a company like Procter and Gamble such tremendous staying power, even in a high-inflation, teetering-on-a-recession environment.

In the company's fiscal 2022 (ended on June 30), it reported net sales growth of 5% from the prior year, with diluted earnings per share jumping 6% and net earnings 3%. That's a solid clip for a steady growth, value-oriented stock like Procter & Gamble, particularly given the fact that the company has had to raise prices in several of its business segments to combat rising operating costs amid inflation.

The company finished the year out with roughly $10.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

Oh, did I mention Procter and Gamble's dividend? Not only is the company an illustrious dividend payer (66 years of consecutive dividend increases and counting), but its dividend has increased by more than 32% over the last five years alone.

Find out why Vertex Pharmaceuticals is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.