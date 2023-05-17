Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

Stocks are generally trading higher this year, but not every growing company is enjoying the rise. Several names you know are actually trading a lot closer to their 52-week lows than their highs. As you can imagine, you don't need a lot of money to initiate positions in the Wall Street bargain bin.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. Let's see why these three out-of-favor growth stocks could be ideas to pursue with the next $5,000 that you're ready to put to work in the stock market.

Sirius XM Radio

Slow and steady has been the beating drum at Sirius XM in recent years. With the exception of 2019 -- when the acquisition of the Pandora streaming service briefly inflated top-line results -- the satellite radio provider has cranked out eight consecutive years of single-digit revenue growth.

Things could be worse, of course. Some growth is better than no growth. Sirius XM has also more than made up for its lack of octane on the top line with strong profitability and 10-figure annual free cash flow.

This is a tricky time to be pushing premium audio subscriptions for drivers. Consumers are weary of big-ticket auto purchases, and with discretionary income growing scarce there are far cheaper ways to serve up entertainment in connected cars.

Sirius XM's latest quarter was also an unwelcome shift to reverse. Revenue, net income, and self-pay subscribers all contracted. Despite the seemingly weak headline performance numbers, Sirius XM did boost its adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance. The media stock also reiterated its top-line goal of $9 billion for all of 2023, implying that revenue will move higher for all of this year after a rough start.

The stock hit a seven-year low after posting its first-quarter results, and it's only trading 7% above that recent bottom. The near-term outlook isn't great for Sirius XM, but with a sustainable 2.7% yield and a knack for buying back its shares when they are marked down with its bountiful free cash flow you probably won't be the only one buying Sirius XM in this environment.

Block

Fintech stocks aren't very popular these days, but it doesn't mean that every major player is in a slump. Block came through with strong double-digit growth across all relevant metrics for its latest quarter earlier this month. Gross profit -- the measuring stick of choice for the multi-dimensional financial services provider -- soared 32% over the past year to land on $1.71 billion for the first quarter.

Cash App and Square are the two stars at Block, with 14 different revenue streams between the two platforms generating at least $100 million in annualized gross profit (up from just 11 a year ago). Cash App has been the speedster lately, as the transactions-settling app saw its gross profit climb 49% to $931 million through the first three months of this year. The original merchant-fortifying Square business delivered the balance of the gross profit, climbing a respectable 16%.

Block's reach continues to expand. There are now 53 million monthly transacting active users in March, a 17% bump over the past year. It has also made artificial intelligence (AI) a priority. If Block's strong numbers aren't impressive on their own to spring a comeback in the stock, hopping on the trendy AI bandwagon with a knack for cranking out new revenue streams should do the trick.

Bumble

Both of the leading online dating platforms hit fresh 52-week lows on Friday. It may seem strange at first glance. Bumble and Tinder parent Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) should be thriving in the new normal. They are global matchmakers, and several regions have been reopening over the past year and getting back to courtship as usual. Bumble is growing substantially faster than Match, so it's the player in this niche that makes my heart skip a beat.

Revenue at Bumble rose 16% to $243 million in the quarterly update it provided two weeks ago. Its namesake app -- accounting for 80% of the top-line mix -- saw its revenue soar 26%. The number of paying users at Bumble have risen 31% over the past year, growing sequentially as well. Bumble's boardroom knows a bargain when it sees it, approving a $150 million share buyback this month. The general market may not be into dating app stocks, but it's too soon to start investing in other people.

Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool recommends Bumble. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.