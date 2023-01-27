Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

If you want to become a successful investor, you don't need to strike it rich overnight or buy just one or two great stocks with multibagger potential. While some companies may lend supercharged returns to a portfolio with time, the best way to build and sustain wealth through the stock market is to invest in a wide variety of environments and keep investing in great companies both when the market is up and when it's down.

Rather than trying to guess or predict the best windows in the market to put your capital to work, if you maintain a steady pattern of investing in great companies over time, you can compound returns and offset the performance of your losing picks.

On that note, if you have $5,000 to invest in stocks right now, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) are two superior growth plays to consider putting at least part of that amount toward.

1. Airbnb

Shares of Airbnb are currently trading down 26% from where the stock was a year ago. Even so, as the market has clocked numerous strong days in past weeks, the stock is trading up about 25% in the past month. If the Federal Reserve does in fact pivot its interest rate strategy in the coming months, investors could easily witness share prices of beaten-down growth stocks experience a prolonged rebound as investor sentiment about the economy improves. And businesses that have maintained strong financial performance amid the market mayhem of recent months could be particularly well-poised to capitalize on this recovery.

Airbnb is certainly one of them. The company is continuing to prove that while the broader travel industry is a key tailwind that its business derives growth from, this is just one piece of the overall puzzle. Travelers are certainly continuing to book shorter stays on the platform for purposes like vacations and business trips, but the changing face of travel in an increasingly remote-friendly labor economy means that travelers around the world have more flexibility in where they choose to spend their time.

Airbnb's business model is in an ideal position to capitalize on the rapidly evolving digital economy, and it is already doing so. In the third quarter of 2022, 20% of all stays booked on its platform were 28 days or longer, which falls into the category of long-term stays. In the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic, long-term stays accounted for just 14% of all stays booked in the platform.

And while Airbnb's financial performance in recent quarters has remained robust on year-over-year comparisons as it recovers from the doldrums of the pandemic, it's worth noting that growth is also strong compared to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, the third quarter of 2022 saw the company grow its revenue and net income by respective percentages of 70% and 260% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The company is also rolling in cash, having generated free cash flow of $3.3 billion in the 12 months leading up to the end of the third quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, it closed the three-month period with cash and investments of nearly $10 billion on its balance sheet.

Right now, a $2,500 investment in Airbnb would add about 24 shares to your portfolio.

2. Fiverr

Fiverr is another top growth stock that should benefit from a stock market recovery. The freelance platform connects businesses and contract workers around the world, and the demand surrounding the gig economy is only set to grow in the months and years ahead. In fact, the gig economy is expected to hit a valuation of $455 billion globally as of this year.

Even in an economy that some fear could still be at risk of veering into a recession, the gig economy still poses many attractive qualities for both buyers and sellers of freelance services. For the businesses hiring these freelance workers, they can access the talent they need without taking on the cost of hiring full-time employees to do that work. As for freelancers, whether they are doing gig work part-time or full-time, they can supplement or even potentially replace their income in an uncertain economy where many employers are enacting widespread layoffs.

According to a survey that Fiverr recently conducted of 2,000 U.S. workers, 73% of those surveyed state that they plan to stay freelancing or start freelancing for the first time in 2023. Meanwhile, a notable 66% of the workers surveyed indicated that they would keep doing gig work, or join a freelance platform if not already on one this year.

Fiverr's revenue in the third quarter of 2022 rose 11% from the year-ago period, while the average spending per buyer on the platform was up 12% year-over-year. Although the company is still unprofitable on a GAAP basis as it chooses to invest in the long-term growth of its platform right now, Fiverr reported adjusted EBITDA of $15 million for the first nine months of 2022. The company also continues to increase its take rate, which is the amount it holds back from each freelance transaction, and that is now up to a whopping 30%. The demand for flexible ways to earn an income is only growing, and Fiverr's position as a premier freelancing platform means that it can capitalize on these tailwinds over the long-term while delivering enviable gains for shareholders.

Currently, a $2,500 investment in Fiverr would add approximately 70 shares to your portfolio.

